Lakers Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis Not Only Name Team Targeting

As trade rumors swirl around the NBA, there may be no team they’re more centered around than the Los Angeles Lakers. Whether it be talks of players being brought in to join LeBron James and the young core or even sending others out of town, it’s a constant. With that said, the trade rumors around a few specific names have heated up as of late while others have cooled off completely.

Obviously, the Lakers were unable to swing a deal with the Phoenix Suns for Trevor Ariza, as he was ultimately dealt to the Washington Wizards. But the Ariza deal was just a starting point and begins the biggest topic of them all, involving the biggest name of the bunch – Anthony Davis.

The New Orleans Pelicans have been solid to start the season, and although they’ve had their bumps in the road along the way, nothing seems to have been determined on Davis’ future. Whether or not he’ll agree to a supermax deal with the Pelicans this offseason remains to be seen, but many believe that he’ll opt against it. And if he does go that route, the door opens for the Lakers to swing a trade for Davis which is where the latest rumblings begin.

Lakers Trade for Anthony Davis Would Include Brandon Ingram?

The expected interest from the Lakers in Davis isn’t a big surprise at this point. But how a potential deal for the 25-year-old may look could slowly be coming to light. As Heavy.com’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson revealed recently, Brandon Ingram would have to be included in “any deal” for the star.

A similar statement was made by Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus. He revealed that an NBA agent reportedly projects the Lakers will wait until summer and make a big move potentially involving Ingram.

“I think they wait until the summer to look into a big move involving a player like Ingram,” the agent said. “That gives them more time to get the best deal.”

One looming question beyond the Ingram subject is what the Lakers would have to include in a deal along with him to land Davis from the Pelicans. Obviously, the Pelicans are going to demand a lot if trade discussions ever begin, and teams like the Boston Celtics may dive in head first.

Lakers Reportedly Eyeing Wayne Ellington & Terrence Ross

The interest from Magic Johnson and company in adding wing depth may have shifted to Ariza for a bit, but that doesn’t mean the door is closed on a few other options. As Sean Deveney of Sporting News revealed, the Lakers have been linked to a potential reunion with Wayne Ellington and the possibility of acquiring Terrence Ross.

But as Miami’s season continues to look fruitless, Ellington’s name has come up more in trade talks. The Heat would be open to moving Ellington to a playoff team for a first-round pick, according to sources. He has averaged 10.0 points and is making 38.1 percent of his 3-pointers. Another target is Magic forward Terrence Ross, but with the 27-year-old averaging 14.1 points on a career-best 56.8 true shooting percentage, his value might be out of the Lakers’ range.

Ellington signed a one-year deal with the Miami Heat this offseason and spent the two years prior with the team as well. Before that, he played one season with the Brooklyn Nets and was a member of Lakers in 2014-15. During his lone season in Los Angeles, he averaged 10.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Ellington is a career 38 percent 3-point shooter, so he could immediately help the Lakers in that area.

As far as Ross goes, the point above about potentially being out of the Lakers’ range makes sense. The 27-year-old is having the best season of his career to this point, averaging 14.1 points on 45.8 percent shooting through 29 games. The strong play has made Ross a more appealing trade candidate.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Wants Out?

Although there are a variety of names being linked to the Lakers as trade options, one who’s on the opposite side of the spectrum is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Lakers reportedly offered Caldwell-Pope in a potential deal for Ariza (per The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor), although the Suns pushed for Josh Hart instead.

But it’s unlikely that it was only Caldwell-Pope’s near-inclusion in the trade which led to the guard wanting out of town. As Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reported, the 25-year-old’s side is attempting to “find him a better situation.”

While sources confirmed that there have been discussions about trading Caldwell-Pope, the legwork is being done on Caldwell-Pope’s side to find him a better situation. Caldwell-Pope’s minutes have decreased sharply since last season, as has his role in the offense. The Philadelphia 76ers could be a landing spot.

There’s been no movement yet, and aside from the Ariza trade talks, Caldwell-Pope hasn’t popped up in any realistic offers as of late. That may change sooner than later, though, especially if his side is the one pushing to make a deal happen.

