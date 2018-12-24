Las Vegas Raiders Stadium: When Will Raiders Play There?

The Raiders may be playing their last game in Oakland, but their move to Las Vegas leaves a gap for the 2019 season. As of now, it looks like the Raiders are homeless for 2019 as they continue their very public feud with the city of Oakland.

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazier reported the Raiders are considering playing all of their 2019 home games in London. This seems impractical and CBS Sports detailed some of the Raiders’ temporary options for next season’s home games.

The bottom line is that after playing their home finale on Monday night, the Raiders will be officially homeless. Although London will be one option on the table for next season, the team also has plenty of other options, including San Diego, Reno, Phoenix, St. Louis, Portland and Seattle. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has also reported that there’s a chance the Raiders could end up playing at Levi’s Stadium or AT&T park in San Francisco, if they don’t end up staying in Oakland, which is still a possibility.

The Raiders’ Las Vegas Stadium Is Expected to Be Ready for 2020

According to The Mercury News, the Raiders new stadium in Las Vegas is expected to be ready for the 2020 season. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported in November 2018 that the stadium is already 30 percent completed. Stadco’s chief operating officer Don Webb oversees the project and detailed the progression.

“It’s almost Dickensian, you know, ‘A Tale of Two Cities,’ the best of times, the worst of times,” Webb told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It seems like in one respect it’s been only a month or two, and then in another respect, it seems like eight or 10 years. It has gone by really quickly and in some respects, it just seems like, ‘Wow, has it only been a year since we broke ground?’”

The Raiders Do Not Know Where the Team Will Play Home Games in 2019

The city of Oakland has filed an anti-trust lawsuit against the Raiders and the NFL making it unlikely the team will play in Oakland in 2019. The team is expected to begin playing in Las Vegas in 2020, but that leaves the 2019 season up in the air. The New York Times detailed the odd situation.

Things got so weird the past couple of weeks that the firing of General Manager Reggie McKenzie barely registered. The city of Oakland filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the Raiders and the N.F.L., taking aim at the league’s relocation protocol, which mostly makes other team owners rich. The Raiders, in turn, said they would not renew their lease at the Oakland Coliseum for 2019 if they were being sued. That leaves the team homeless, for now, beyond Monday night. “Hopefully we get it all resolved where we can continue to play here,” Gruden said last week.

Click here to view a live cam of the Las Vegas stadium construction.

The Raiders Are Exploring Playing the 2019 Season at AT&T Park, Home of the San Francisco Giants

The latest rumors link the Raiders to the home of the San Francisco Giants, AT&T Park. Raiders owner Mark Davis has said “all options are open” when it comes to a 2019 temporary home. ESPN detailed the initial talks between AT&T Park and the Raiders.