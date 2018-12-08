Lomachenko vs Pedraza Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online

WBA Super World Lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko (11-1, 9 KO) will look to unify part of the division on Saturday night at the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York against WBO champion Jose Pedraza (25-1, 12 KO).

In the United States, the fight is scheduled to start around 10:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the fight on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fight on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fight on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the fight on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

Lomachenko hasn’t fought since he scored an 11th-round KO victory over Jorge Linares to capture the WBA crown. Since then, Lomachenko has had shoulder surgery and he has been on the mend. He’s looking to end 2018 on a high note and maintain his place among boxing’s elite. Pedraza won his title in his last bout against Rey Beltran. It was a battle for the then-vacant belt and Pedraza scored the unanimous-decision victory.

Lomachenko comes into the fight as a massive favorite. In fact, per OddsShark, Lomachenko is a minus-2500 favorite to win. In watching both men during their careers, it’s hard to go against the oddsmakers. Lomachenko would seemingly have the edge in power, speed, footwork, and stamina.

It’s been four years since an opponent has gone the distance with him and Pedraza has just 12 KOS in his 26 bouts. Lomachenko has almost as many, against stellar competition, in just 11 professional fights. All signs point to a rough evening for Pedraza, but fights aren’t contested on paper.

And if it’s anything we’ve learned in boxing, it’s that anything can happen.