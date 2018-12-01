How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs UIC Basketball Online Without Cable

The crosstown rivalry between Loyola and UIC writes its newest chapter on Saturday, as the Ramblers head to UIC Pavilion to take on the Flames in a battle for Chicago supremacy.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that broadcasts dozens of college basketball games every week.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games–including Loyola Chicago vs UIC–that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Preview

This Chicago rivalry has been a bit one-sided as of late. Loyola Chicago has won 10 of the last 12 matchups, including each of the five since moving to the Missouri Valley Conference and playing just one head-to-head game each season. During last year’s matchup, the Ramblers rolled to an easy 85-61 victory at home.

Of course, we now know that Loyola Chicago team was a Final Four squad, so it’s not all that surprising that they made easy work of their rivals.

And by early indications, the Ramblers have taken a slight step back this year. Adjusting to life without Donte Ingram, Aundre Jackson and Ben Richardson, they’re off to a 4-3 start with losses to Nevada (acceptable, as the Wolf Pack are fifth in the country in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings), Boston College (not terrible, the Eagles are 68th) and Furman (that’s a bad one, the Paladins are 112th and it was a home game for Loyola).

Nevertheless, that’s not an easy start, and the Ramblers still have a number of key contributors from last year’s Final Four squad in Clayton Custer, Marques Townes and Cameron Krutwig, as well as Lucas Williamson, who dropped a season-high 14 points against UIC last season. It shouldn’t be long before things start improving after the uneven start.

UIC, meanwhile, returned five of the top seven contributors from last year’s team, which won the most games for the school since 2004, so there were some solid expectations coming into the year. It’s been a rough start, though, as they stand at 3-4 with losses to Notre Dame (56th in Pomeroy’s rankings), Saint Joseph’s (97th), Radford (134th) and Duquesne (153rd).

Put it all together, and this sets up for what figures to be an entertaining matchup. Loyola is certainly the better team, and they’re favored, but UIC is at home and it’s a rivalry game, so nothing would be a surprise.