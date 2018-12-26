Lakers News: Magic Johnson Showtime Era Was A Super Team Says Ex Teammate

Super teams has been a consistent topic of conversation in the NBA in the last ten years.

During that time, you’ve seen the Boston Celtics win a championship in 2008 with Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen. You’ve also seen the Miami Heat trio of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh rule the NBA briefly during the early 2010s.

Insert the current Golden State Warriors with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins.

Super teams are here to stay in the NBA.

While the topic of super teams goes on and on, apparently to many, they aren’t new. Some even consider the 70s and 80s-era having had some super teams.

“They’ve been happening for years,” NBA Hall of Famer, Clyde Drexler told me.

“Bill Russell played with five Hall of Famers at the same time and that’s why he won 11 championships in 13 years.”

Drexler also says that Magic Johnson’s Lakers were super teams as were Larry Bird’s Celtics.

“You’ve got Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], [James] Worthy, Magic [Johnson], c’mon,” Drexler said.

“And then you got [Ben] McAdoo, Mychael Thompson, you’ve got Byron Scott, A.C. Green, Kurt Rambis; all these great players-Michael Cooper-same time playing very high level. That’s what super teams are all about and then.”

On a recent episode of Scoop B Radio, three-time NBA Champion, Byron Scott weighed in on Drexler’s assesment.

His answer might shock you too! Scott says Drexler’s assessment is right and those LA Laker teams were super teams.

“Absolutely,” Scott told me.

“We didn’t call it a super team back in those days because Jerry West was a master at drafting guys and making trades to make that team such a super team. But no one look at them and said: ‘that’s a super team.’ They just said: ‘they were great teams with great talent.’ I mean, we played the right way. Everybody played to win basketball games, nobody played for notoriety, nobody plays for the glamor. Everybody played to win and when you look at our team from back then, yeah that was a super team.”

Many Hall of Famers have spoken out about the concept of super teams.

Charles Barkley has been one of them, particulary when DeMarcus Cousins signed with the Warriors this past offseason.

“I would rather not win than be on a super team,” Barkley said on Fred Ennette’s “Unnecessary Roughness” podcast.

“It doesn’t matter what option you are. Sports are about competition. It’s about competition. Like, I admire Patrick Ewing for trying to bring a championship to New York. I admire Reggie Miller for trying to bring a championship. I admire Michael Jordan for not leaving when they got beat by the Pistons every year. He didn’t pack up and say, ‘Let me play with Magic [Johnson] or [Larry] Bird.’”

Byron Scott likes the approach. “I have no problem with Golden State or Kevin Durant joining that team, I have no problem with that,” said Scott.

“That’s the luxury of winning. Everybody wants to play with winners and I think that’s exactly what’s happening with Golden State right now.”