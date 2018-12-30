Marcus Mariota’s Injury: What Happened to Titans QB?

Marcus Mariota is not expected to play against the Colts in the Titans season finale. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Mariota is sitting out to avoid risking nerve damage after sustaining a stinger in Week 16.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is not expected to play Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts primarily because of a nerve condition caused by a stinger, which has his overall playing status in jeopardy, sources familiar with his injury told ESPN. Mariota is officially listed as questionable and reportedly will test his arm in pregame warm-ups. But one source told ESPN that an independent spine specialist has warned the Titans that further damage would put Mariota’s ability to throw the football at significant risk beyond this weekend.

Based on the ESPN report, it sounds like Mariota’s status could be in doubt even if the Titans make the playoffs. Mariota has battled injuries throughout his career but has managed to play in the majority of games during his four seasons in the NFL.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Mariota was initially planning on playing against the Colts.

“Big game and Marcus Mariota was intent on being out there,” Rapoport said per NFL.com. “But it just doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen with that stinger.”

Mariota Was Initially Listed as Questionable in Week 17

The Titans listed Mariota as questionable prior to their matchup with the Colts. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about Mariota’s status heading into the weekend.

“About the same as it was yesterday,” Vrabel said per the Titans website. “(He was) limited, and we gave him some stuff to do, and he did some stuff. So we’ll kind of just keep seeing where it goes, and figure out who gives us the best chance, and how he feels. We want to make sure he can go out there and do his job at a high level…When you talk about injuries, whether it be for any player, it’s: Can they make it worse? And can they protect themselves in the game?”

Hopefully, the injury does not linger for Mariota, but it does put his status in doubt for a potential postseason run. CBS Sports detailed Mariota’s contract situation and the option the Titans picked up over the offseason.