Matt Breida Fantasy: Injury Update & Week 15 Outlook for 49ers RB

The outlook for San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida in Week 15 remains very much up in the air. But at the very least, there are some positives to take away from the latter part of the week. While Breida continues to battle an ankle injury which held him out of Week 14, he’s attempting to make a push to suit up this Sunday.

Unfortunately, as the game approaches, we won’t have a clear-cut answer almost certainly until Sunday afternoon. With that said, we’re going to take a look the latest on Breida’s injury, his status moving forward and overall outlook in the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

More specifically, we’ll evaluate the fantasy football situation for Breida and whether or not he makes for a strong play if he is able to give it a go. If not, then his backup, Jeff Wilson Jr., who filled in last week could be an interesting option once again.

Latest on Matt Breida’s Injury

The 49ers will now give Breida another day or so to see how the recovery of his ankle goes. He was not ruled out for the game against the Seahawks, and as Rob Lowder of Niners Nation revealed, he joined a list of five players who are listed as questionable.

#49ers injury report for #SEAvsSF:

Out:

S Jaquiski Tartt

Questionable:

RB Matt Breida

WR Marquise Goodwin

LB Mark Nzeocha

WR Dante Pettis

CB K’Waun Williams — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) December 14, 2018

Along with this news, it’s worth noting that Breida did get two limited practices in to end the week. That’s a big step in the right direction and will at least give him a chance to potentially suit up.

Practicing in a limited fashion can be a tough thing to gauge, though, so if you do have Breida on fantasy rosters, it’s worth making sure to have a backup plan. And one option to cover that could be the aforementioned Wilson, who we’ll also break down.

Update

There was positive news in the late-night news drop from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who revealed that Breida will reportedly play on Sunday.

49ers’ RB Matt Breida (ankle), WR Marquise Goodwin (calf) and WR Dante Pettis (foot) – all listed as questionable for Sunday – all will play against the Seattle Seahawks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2018

Matt Breida’s Fantasy Matchup & Outlook

It’s safe to say that a matchup with the Seahawks wouldn’t typically be considered the most appealing from a fantasy perspective in past years, but it’s not awful this season. Although the Seahawks are still making their playoff push (which improved after a Week 14 win), they need to keep picking up victories.

On the season, Seattle has allowed 1,106 rushing yards and eight touchdowns to opposing running backs. Although that’s not a mind-blowing number, their struggles against pass-catching backs would benefit either Breida or Wilson. They’ve given up 82 receptions for 775 yards (second most in the NFL) and five receiving touchdowns to the position.

One big concern is whether Breida would be limited at all or play on a snap count if he suits up in Week 15. That makes using him in some spots risky, but there’s also an argument to be made that the 49ers wouldn’t roll him out unless his ankle was at least getting close to 100 percent.

If Breida does wind up sitting this game out, then Wilson becomes a strong play in his place. The rookie out of North Texas has totaled 28 carries for 151 yards along with nine catches for 73 yards in the past two games. Although he only hauled in one pass last game, it would make sense for that number to increase against the Seahawks in a plus matchup.

