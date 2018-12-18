Melvin Gordon Fantasy: Injury Update & Week 16 Outlook for Chargers RB

The Los Angeles Chargers made it seem as though running back Melvin Gordon was close to a return in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs. While the team went on to win that game in a stunning last-second finish, they may now have their top offensive target back on the field for the final playoff push. On Monday, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn revealed a positive outlook for the running back.

As ESPN’s Eric D. Williams revealed, Lynn stated Gordon likely would have played if the game were played on Sunday instead of Thursday.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Melvin Gordon (knee) will be limited in practice on Monday, and was close to playing last week against the Chiefs. “If we would have played that game on Sunday, he probably would have played,” Lynn said. — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) December 17, 2018

Gordon suffered an MCL injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 and missed the next three games. Fortunately, the Chargers were able to keep their winning ways going, reeling off three-straight victories without him. It wasn’t easy, though, as the team’s three wins came by a combined nine points.

Melvin Gordon Injury Updates & Comments ono Return

Following the original news that Gordon was trending in the right direction, Jeff Miller of The Los Angeles Times revealed he admitted to not being 100 percent but is still ready to play.

“I feel good, not 100% obviously,” Gordon said. “I don’t think that’s a secret. But I’m good enough to get out there.”

Regardless, Gordon’s potential return couldn’t come at a better time. As Williams also reported, backup running back Austin Ekeler is still in the concussion protocol, according to the Chargers coach. While Justin Jackson did a solid job holding down the fort in the road win over the Chiefs, there’s a chance he’ll now be the backup in Week 16.

Let’s take a look at Gordon’s fantasy outlook for the upcoming game, as the Chargers push to jump the rival Chiefs and potentially take over the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Melvin Gordon’s Week 16 Fantasy Football Outlook

For what it’s worth if you have Gordon on your fantasy football roster and are still playing, it likely means you’re in the championship. So even with a tough matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on tap, Gordon is almost certainly going to be locked into lineups if he’s officially good to go for the game.

It won’t be an easy game for the Chargers or their star running back, though. The Ravens are battling to hold onto their own playoff berth, as they currently sit in the No. 6 spot in the AFC, good for the final Wild Card spot. Baltimore, who currently sits at 8-6, is just behind the division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5-1), but sit in a three-way tie for the sixth seed.

Along with the tough opponent comes a tough matchup for Gordon, as the Ravens have been one of the NFL’s best run defenses. On the season, they’ve allowed just 871 rushing yards on 251 carries (3.5 yards per carry), along with 61 receptions for 384 yards and nine total touchdowns to opposing running backs.

We’ll update Gordon’s status as the week rolls on, but receiving a positive outlook on Monday is a great sign.

