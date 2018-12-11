Melvin Gordon Injury: Conflicting Comments on Chargers RB’s Week 15 Outlook

The Los Angeles Chargers are holding out hope that running back Melvin Gordon can return from a knee injury for their crucial Week 15 game. As the Chargers prepare to face the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs on a short week, they sit just one game back of Patrick Mahomes and company. While having Gordon for this game would be huge, it seems there are mixed comments coming out on his health.

As Chargers coach Anthony Lynn revealed on SiriusXM NFL Radio, he remained optimistic and said Gordon is running around and “wants to go.”

#Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn on status of Melvin Gordon:

There's always a chance & I'll tell you he's running around on the side & he's looking good. He's chomping at the bit & wants to go, but we'll have to make that decision in the next couple of days & see where he's at pic.twitter.com/O8zBUYQm7F — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) December 11, 2018

Unfortunately, almost immediately after that, NFL Network’s Steve Wyche threw some cold water on that by reporting the team is not optimistic about Gordon’s outlook.

The Chargers are not optimistic that running backs Melvin Gordon (knee) and Austin Ekeler (neck, concussion) will be ready for Thursday's huge AFC West matchup at Kansas City, HC Anthony Lynn told me. Rookie RBs Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome likely to be the spot — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) December 11, 2018

The news can’t be considered all that surprising, as it’s hard to envision that enough has changed in the span of just one day for Gordon to be expected to play. This obviously doesn’t mean that there’s no chance he’ll go, but the outlook is bleak at this point.

Outlook Moving Forward for Chargers

While the Chargers currently sit just one game back of the Chiefs and have an opportunity to grab a share of the AFC West lead, it’s looking like that Gordon won’t be out there. Even if that’s the case, the team will likely lean on intriguing rookie running back Justin Jackson. Although Jackson didn’t receive extended work until Gordon went down, he’s shown some upside in the recent stretch.

Jackson was held in check during the team’s 26-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but in the two games prior racked up 120 rushing yards on just 15 carries with one touchdown. The key here is the fact that the Chiefs have struggled massively against opposing running backs, allowing 1,440 rushing yards on 281 carries with 11 touchdowns. For good measure, they’ve also given up 85 receptions for 831 yards and six additional scores to the position.

Although Gordon is surely the preferred option out of the backfield here for the Chargers, Jackson seems bound to do the heavy lifting.

