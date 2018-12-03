Mike McCarthy GoFundMe: Appleton Man Starts ‘Unemployment’ Fundraiser

Mike McCarthy, head coach to the Green Bay Packers for 13 seasons, was fired Sunday after a devastating 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home, dropping Green Bay to 4-7-1. The move was announced by team president Mark Murphy following Sunday’s loss. Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin will be filling in as the interim head coach for the time being, according to Murphy.

Murphy, in a statement, said the 2018 season “has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately.” You can read the full statement below:

McCarthy was in his 13th season with Green Bay, after taking over coaching the team in 2006. The Packers won the Super Bowl under McCarthy in the 2010 season, finishing 31-25 over the Pittsburgh Steelers. McCarthy finishes his tenure with a 125-77-2 regular season record and a 10-8 mark in the postseason, according to NBC Sports.

One Appleton Man Made a GoFundMe Page to Support McCarthy Following His Dismissal

In response to McCarthy’s firing, Packers fans deployed a number of memes, jokes and gifs, either celebrating his termination, joking about Rodgers reaction to McCarthy’s dismissal, or praising the former head coach for his 13 years’ worth of dedication to the Packers.

Another fan took a bit of a different direction, and decided to start a GoFundMe page, encouraging fans to donate money to help support McCarthy’s “unemployment” while he searches for a job.

Sam Wisneski of Appleton, Wisconsin, writes, “Mike McCarthy has led us to 125 wins as our coach. Now that he is unemployed, we are trying to raise $1 for each win that he has helped us achieve.”

You can read Wisneski’s full GoFundMe statement below:

Mike McCarthy has gotten us on our feet in cheer, now let’s help get Mike McCarthy back on his feet following his unemployment. We have had ups and downs, the good times and the bad. Yet, Mike McCarthy has led us to 125 wins as our coach. Now that he is unemployed, we are trying to raise $1 for each win that he has helped us achieve. All funds raised will be sent in check form to Mike McCarthy. If Mr. McCarthy rejects the funds, they will be sent to Cellcom to assist in the loss of their star.

$135 of the $225 Goal Has Been Raised Through The Fundraiser & Wisneski Says He Wants to Send a Fruit Basket to McCarthy’s Family

Wisneski himself donated five dollars to “cover the postage and cost of the cashier’s check.” The page has raised $135 of the $225 over the 18 hours that the page has been active, with three donations as of Monday afternoon. The fundraiser was shared on social media 153 times.

The latest update thanked one “very generous donation” which helped raise enough money to give McCarthy one dollar for every win he helped guide the Packers to.

The update reads: “Due to one very, very generous donation we have raised enough money to give Mike McCarthy $1 for every win he has helped the Packers with! Now that he will be okay financially, we are going to try to help him with a special gift. The next $100 in donations will be to buy him and his family a fruit basket from Harry&David! On behalf of our former coach’s family, thank you!”

