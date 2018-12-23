Patriots Playoff Picture: Standings, Schedule & Potential Opponents

The New England Patriots have clinched the AFC East and are headed to the NFL playoffs. The Patriots playoff schedule will not be known until after Week 16, but here is a look at the various scenarios for New England.

The Patriots win combined with the Texans loss means the two teams are tied for the No. 2 seed in the AFC. The Patriots will host the Jets in their regular season finale. The Texans will host the Jaguars in Week 17. According to NFL.com, the Patriots own the tiebreaker and would be the No. 2 seed if the postseason started today.

Heading into Week 16, Football Outsiders’ projections gave the Texans a slight edge to win the No. 2 seed. Houston had a 51.6 percent chance to win the No. 2 seed, while the Patriots had a 40.2 percent chance at the spot. Those odds will be much closer after the Texans’ loss.

Here’s a look at the current AFC playoff picture.

AFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. Kansas City Chiefs 11 3 0 2. New England Patriots 10 5 0 3. Houston Texans 10 5 0 4. Pittsburgh Steelers 8 5 1 5. L.A. Chargers 11 4 0 6. Baltimore Ravens 9 6 0 7. Tennessee Titans 9 6 0 8. Indianapolis Colts 9 6 0 9. Cleveland Browns 7 7 1 10. Miami Dolphins 7 8 0 11. Denver Broncos 6 8 0 12. Cincinnati Bengals 6 9 0 13. Buffalo Bills 5 10 0 14. Jacksonville Jaguars 5 10 0 15. New York Jets 4 10 0 16. Oakland Raiders 3 11 0

AFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (Bye)

No. 2 New England Patriots (Bye)

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 3 Houston Texans

No. 5 L.A. Chargers vs. No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers