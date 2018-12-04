NFC East Standings: Eagles, Cowboys in Prime Position for Playoff Push

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t have an easy task holding off the Washington Redskins in a crucial Week 13 matchup but managed to get the job done. The Monday Night Football game had major playoff implications, as the Redskins entered at 6-5, one game behind the Dallas Cowboys. Just behind them sat the Eagles at 5-6, desperately in need of a win to keep pace in the division.

While the Eagles picked up a 28-13 victory to move into a second-place tie with Washington (holding the head-to-head tiebreaker), it now makes things interesting moving forward. Although the Cowboys still hold a lead in the division, they have plenty of work to do in order to take the crown. Let’s take a look at the current standings as well as the key games and playoff outlooks of NFC East teams.

Current NFC East Standings

Dallas Cowboys: 7-5

Philadelphia Eagles: 6-6

Washington Redskins: 6-6

New York Giants: 4-8

After defeating the Eagles back in Week 10 on the road, the Cowboys hold the edge currently on Philadelphia, but that could get interesting in the coming days. Philly also isn’t done with the Redskins either, as the two have a key game down the stretch which could impact the playoff push.

Key NFC East Games Down Stretch

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys – Week 14

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins – Week 17

New York Giants face Cowboys (Week 17) and Redskins (Week 14)

With Week 13 now in the books, there are four games remaining and next up for the Cowboys and Eagles is a huge Week 14 game. The two teams meet in Dallas for a matchup which could potentially decide the division when all is said and done. There’s still plenty of football left to be played, but December 9 should be circled on the calendars of both fanbases.

While the Giants are longshots to find their way back into the mix for the division, they could certainly play the role of spoiler. With games against both the Redskins and Cowboys ahead, Odell Beckham Jr. and company can throw a wrench in things.

Based on the current sitting of each team, the edge to win the NFC East may favor Dallas, as they have a bit easier of a schedule than the Eagles. And of course, the Redskins are dealing with a major situation at quarterback currently, which is a question looming large.

Redskins’ Quarterback Situation

After the gruesome injury to Alex Smith cost him the remainder of the season and potentially more, the starting quarterback job went to Colt McCoy. Unfortunately, McCoy suffered an injury of his own in Week 13 against the Eagles. As ESPN’s Lisa Salters revealed (h/t NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport), McCoy fractured his right fibula and will miss the remainder of the year.

Per @saltersl, X-Rays for #Redskins QB Colt McCoy came back showing a fractured right fibula. His season is over. Finally get a chance… and now this. Brutal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2018

The Redskins will almost certainly sign another quarterback prior to Week 14, but it’ll be Mark Sanchez who holds the starting job moving forward. The veteran quarterback had a rough time in spot duty on Monday night, completing just 9-of-17 passes for 85 yards and two interceptions.

As Washington moves forward, there are a few free-agent quarterbacks who could be considered, but none seem likely to jump in and immediately take the job from Sanchez. In turn, for the Redskins to make the postseason, it’ll likely come down to their new starter playing smart football and picking up some help from the defense.

Eagles’ Brutal Schedule Down Stretch

The good news for the Eagles is that they’ll have a chance to knock off two NFC East foes as they push for the division crown. The bad news is that both of those games are on the road, and come against their main competition in the standings, the Cowboys and Redskins. To make matters worse, the schedule makers didn’t do Philly any favors with the other two games either.

Of the Eagles’ final four games, three of them are on the road, and stuck between the two divisional games are matchups with top playoff teams. They take on arguably the NFL’s best team in the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15 and their one remaining home game falls the week after. That comes against Deshaun Watson and the red-hot Houston Texans.

Currently, the Rams sit with an 11-1 record while the Texans have reeled off nine-straight wins. Both teams have electrifying offenses and will prove to be major tests for the Eagles.

READ NEXT: Alex Smith Injury: Will Redskins QB Play Again After Prognosis?

