NFL Draft 2019: Order & Standings Week 15

Just as there is a race at the top of the NFL standings to make the playoffs, there is also a race at the bottom as teams look to secure a top NFL draft pick. Unlike other sports where teams blatantly tank to increase their odds, the majority of NFL teams are still trying to win games, even if they are out of the postseason hunt.

That does not mean NFL front offices and scouting departments are not keeping an eye on the standings to see what range their team is projected to pick. One team to keep an eye on is the Raiders who have traded away players like Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper to stockpile draft picks.

With three picks in the first round, it is a crucial draft for the Raiders, especially with their new front office and coaching staff. Earlier this season, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was adamant that the team was not trying to tank for a better draft pick. With the level of talent on the current roster they may not have to tank to achieve the same result.

“I’ll say this, we aren’t tanking anything,” Gruden told the Associated Press. “I hear the hatred out there, some of the rumors that we are tanking it to get a first-round pick or a higher pick. We are not getting up at 4 o’clock in the morning to tank it. Ain’t nobody tanking it. I don’t know who wrote that or who said that or who thinks that, but that isn’t the case here. We are going to continue to work hard, continue to build our team and that was part of the message.”

For teams looking to improve their offense, this may not be the year to do it. The 2019 draft class is full of top defensive players, especially defensive linemen. Joey Bosa, Ed Oliver and Christian Wilkins are just a few of the names atop draft boards.

Quarterback-needy teams will have some big decisions to make since this year’s class is not to the level of the 2018 signal callers. There is still plenty of talent with Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins and West Virginia’s Will Grier are just a few of the quarterbacks fighting to be taken in the first round.

Here’s a look at the 2019 NFL draft order based on the current standings courtesy of Tankathon. We will update the order as the Week 15 games go final.

