No NFL Thursday Night Football Game on TV Tonight, December 20

There are no more Thursday Night Football games for the rest of the NFL season. Instead of the typical Thursday night games, the NFL moves to Saturday night games for the final two weeks of the regular season.

If you are looking to watch NFL games, you will have to wait until Saturday, December 22 for a doubleheader. The Redskins take on the Titans at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday. The Ravens square off with the Chargers at 8:20 p.m. in a battle featuring two teams firmly in the playoff race. Both games are on NFL Network.

There is one college football bowl game on tonight if you are looking for an NFL replacement. Marshall takes on South Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl on ESPN at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The addition of Saturday night games combined with no Thursday night matchup is the only thing different about the Week 16 schedule. There are three key games this weekend when it comes to the NFL playoff picture.

The Seahawks host the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Seattle is looking to claim one of the two NFC Wild Card spots, while Kansas City is trying to win the AFC West. If the Chiefs can secure the division, they would also get one of the top two seeds in the AFC.

New Orleans host Pittsburgh as the Saints look to get one step closer to locking up the top seed in the NFC. Despite their Week 15 win over the Patriots, the Steelers still have some work to do to make the playoffs.

The Texans take on the Eagles on the early Sunday afternoon slate. Philadelphia’s upset of the Rams in Week 15 kept them in the hunt in both the NFC East as well as the Wild Card race.

Heading into Week 16, there are still seven playoff spots up for grabs. Here is a look at the NFL Week 16 schedule.

NFL Schedule: Week 16