Football TV Schedule: No NFL Games Today But Plenty of CFB Bowls

There are not any NFL games today, Saturday, December 29th, but there are plenty of college football bowl games that serve as a nice replacement. All of the Week 17 NFL games take place on Sunday, December 30th as the playoff matchups get finalized.

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups take place today as part of a schedule of five bowl games. Clemson takes on Notre Dame at 4 p.m. Eastern in the Cotton Bowl. This game will be followed by Alabama-Oklahoma squaring off in the Orange Bowl at 8 p.m. ESPN will broadcast both College Football Playoff games.

The last time Notre Dame was on this stage they were defeated soundly by Alabama. Irish head coach Brian Kelly believes the comparison to this year’s team is unfair.

“We’re still being compared to what happened in 2012, fair or unfair,” Kelly explained to ESPN. “We need to set a new kind of parameter there…We all want to win a national championship, but it’s the journey that you get, the relationships, the times that you have with your players, that’s what motivates us. So I made a decision a few years ago, I’m going to enjoy being with my team. I’m going to enjoy this, this journey, and help them prepare to win a national championship.”

Here’s a look at today’s college football bowl schedule and the NFL Week 17 schedule for Sunday.

College Football Bowl TV Schedule: Games on Saturday, December 29

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV CHANNEL Saturday, December 29 Peach Bowl: No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Michigan 12 p.m. ESPN Saturday, December 29 Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs. Virginia 12 p.m. ABC Saturday, December 29 Arizona Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Nevada 1:15 CBS Sports Network Saturday, December 29 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame 4 p.m. ESPN Saturday, December 29 Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma 8 p.m. ESPN

NFL TV Schedule: Week 17

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV Sunday, December 30 Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Bucs 1 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants 1 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 New York Jets vs. New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins 4:25 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings 4:25 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens 4:25 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans 8:20 p.m. NBC

