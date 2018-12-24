NFL Christmas Eve Schedule: Yes, There Is Monday Night Football on TV Today

It may be the holiday season, but there is still an NFL Monday Night Football game tonight on Christmas Eve, December 24th. The Oakland Raiders host the Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

There will be no NFL games on Christmas Day as all of the Week 17 matchups take place on Sunday, December 30 as the playoff matchups get finalized. Tonight will likely be the Raiders final game in Oakland. It is not the greatest viewing option on Christmas Eve, but it is still football.

There are no college football games on the slate until December 26th, so the Broncos-Raiders is your only football option for the Christmas holiday. Most Raiders fans are looking forward to the NFL draft where the Raiders will have three first round picks. The pressure is on Jon Gruden to come through in April after gutting the team this season.

Back in October, Gruden assured fans that the team is not tanking, but the roster is void of major talents to help Oakland win.

“I’ll say this, we aren’t tanking anything,” Gruden said per NFL.com. “I hear the hatred out there, some of the rumors that we are tanking it to get a first-round pick or a higher pick. We are not getting up at 4 o’clock in the morning to tank it. Ain’t nobody tanking it. I don’t know who wrote that or who said that or who thinks that, but that isn’t the case here. We are going to continue to work hard, continue to build our team and that was part of the message.”

Let’s look ahead to the Week 17 slate of NFL games as the season comes to a close.

NFL TV Schedule: Week 17