NFL Odds Slate for Week 16 Loaded With Playoff Implications

One of the most popular internet search terms this time of year in the United States is “playoff scenarios” for the NFL. We are into Week 16 and just five of 12 total spots have been clinched. All four division titles are up for grabs in the AFC, but just one in the NFC.

The top seeds in each conference could be locked down by Sunday night. The New Orleans Saints are on a short week after winning ugly in Carolina on Monday night and are 6-point home favorites on the NFL odds for Sunday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com against the Pittsburgh Steelers. New Orleans would clinch the NFC’s top seed with a victory, and it has won seven straight at home against teams with winning records.

The Saints, favorites on the Super Bowl 53 odds, at least know they are in the playoffs regardless. Pittsburgh isn’t yet. The Steelers would claim the AFC North title with a win and Baltimore Ravens loss Saturday night at the Los Angeles Chargers. Pittsburgh clinches a playoff spot with a victory and a loss Saturday by the Tennessee Titans at home against the Washington Redskins AND a loss Sunday by the Indianapolis Colts at home against the New York Giants.

All of the odds are stacked against the Steelers, however. Baltimore is a 4.5-point underdog in Los Angeles, although the Chargers are just 2-5 ATS at home this season. Tennessee is a 10-point favorite over the Redskins, with the Titans 7-2 ATS in their past nine in Nashville. The Colts are -9 against the Giants, who are 4-18 SU in their past 22 as road underdogs.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites Sunday night at online betting sites at the Seattle Seahawks in a game with playoff ramifications for both. Kansas City would be the AFC’s top seed with a win, Chargers loss on Saturday and Houston Texans loss Sunday at the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs love playing at night, covering 11 of their past 15. Houston, meanwhile, is +2.5 at defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia, which has won and covered nine of its past 11 at home against teams with a winning record.

There are just two games entering Week 16 that feature both teams with nothing to play for from a postseason perspective. That includes the Monday night finale for 2018 as the Denver Broncos visit the Oakland Raiders. It could be the last-ever NFL game in Oakland with the team likely playing in a temporary home next year (for legal reasons) ahead of a move to Las Vegas in 2020. Denver, a 3-point favorite, has been an awful road bet for a while, winning just four of its past 17 away and covering only five.

