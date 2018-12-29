NFL Odds: Week 17 Betting Lines & Trends

Per usual, every game in Week 17 of the NFL season is a divisional contest, and 13 of the 16 matchups feature at least one club that still has a chance to reach the Super Bowl. Nine of 12 playoff spots have been clinched with two division titles (and one wild-card spot) up for grabs in the AFC and a wild-card spot still to be won in the NFC.

No team has repeated as Super Bowl champions since the 2004 New England Patriots. That drought is more likely than not to continue because the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles need a victory and help to earn the NFC’s final playoff spot. Philadelphia is a 7-point favorite on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com at the Washington Redskins, who have been a good home team ATS of late (7-3).

The Eagles also must have the Minnesota Vikings lose as 4.5-point home favorites at sports betting sites over the NFC North champion Chicago Bears. The Vikings have won the past six at home in that series by nearly 13 points per game. Chicago still has the carrot of earning the No. 2 seed in the NFC but would need a win and a Los Angeles Rams loss as 10-point home favorites over the San Francisco 49ers. Amazingly, the Rams are on an 11-game losing streak in regular-season finales.

In the AFC, the top seed is up for grabs and should be earned by the Kansas City Chiefs as they are -14 at home against the Oakland Raiders. The Chiefs get it with a win and could with a loss but would take a lot of other unlikely results to go their way. Oakland has just one road win in its past 10.

Should the Chiefs suffer one of the worst upsets in modern NFL history, the Los Angeles Chargers could steal the AFC West and conference’s top seed by winning as 6.5-point favorites at the Denver Broncos, who are on a short week and with nothing to play for. However, Denver has won 15 of its past 21 at home against AFC West foes.

The lone winner-take-all game is Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, which was flexed as the Sunday Night Football matchup. The loser misses the playoffs. The winner is at worst the AFC’s final wild-card team and would win the AFC South if the Houston Texans (-7) lose early Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Titans may or may not have injured starting QB Marcus Mariota for the game and have covered just three of the past 11 against the Colts on the point spread.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.