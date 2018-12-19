NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Standings Favor Cowboys & Seahawks

The Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks failed to take advantage of opportunities this past weekend. Both teams had a chance to clinch playoff berths, but they failed to get road victories. Despite a difficult Week 15, the Seahawks and Cowboys sit in good position in the current NFL playoff picture.

Five Thirty Eight’s projections give Seattle a slightly greater chance of making the playoffs at 96 percent. The projections give the Cowboys a 95 percent chance of heading to the postseason.

Seattle’s odds are high despite having no chance of winning the NFC West. The projections give the Cowboys a 94 percent chance of winning the NFC East which would mean they would finish no lower than No. 4 in the NFC.

Football Outsiders’ projections give the Cowboys an 87.1 percent chance of securing the No. 4 seed. The Seahawks have a 75.9 percent chance to get the No. 5 seed. Based on the projections, we could be headed for a Seahawks-Cowboys Wild Card matchup on opening weekend. Seattle won their earlier meeting this season 24-13.

Here’s a look at the current NFL playoff standings in the AFC and NFC heading into Week 16. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today. Teams listed in italics have already secured a playoff spot.

NFL Playoff Bracket 2019: Week 16

Here’s what the NFL playoff bracket would look like if the season ended today https://t.co/FE5ERM2FNv pic.twitter.com/uTO0ttBVi4 — Business Insider MY (@BizInsiderMY) December 19, 2018

The above photo is what the NFL playoff bracket would look like if the postseason started today. The Chiefs, Texans, Saints and Rams would all get a first round bye. Kansas City and New Orleans would have home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Steelers would host their matchup against the Chargers since they would be a division winner, even though the Chargers have a better record.

NFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. New Orleans Saints 12 2 0 2. L.A. Rams 11 3 0 3. Chicago Bears 10 4 0 4. Dallas Cowboys 8 6 0 5. Seattle Seahawks 8 6 0 6. Minnesota Vikings 7 6 1 7. Philadelphia Eagles 7 7 0 8. Washington Redskins 7 7 0 9. Carolina Panthers 6 8 0 10. Green Bay Packers 5 8 1 11. Tampa Bay Bucs 5 9 0 12. New York Giants 5 9 0 13. Detroit Lions 5 9 0 14. Atlanta Falcons 5 9 0 15. San Francisco 49ers 3 11 0 16. Arizona Cardinals 4 10 0

NFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1 New Orleans Saints (Bye)

No. 2 Los Angeles Rams (Bye)

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 Chicago Bears

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

AFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. Kansas City Chiefs 11 3 0 2. Houston Texans 10 4 0 3. New England Patriots 9 5 0 4. Pittsburgh Steelers 8 5 1 5. L.A. Chargers 11 3 0 6. Baltimore Ravens 8 6 0 7. Indianapolis Colts 8 6 0 8. Tennessee Titans 8 6 0 9. Miami Dolphins 7 7 0 10. Cleveland Browns 6 7 1 11. Denver Broncos 6 8 0 12. Cincinnati Bengals 6 8 0 13. Buffalo Bills 4 9 0 14. New York Jets 4 10 0 15. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 10 0 16. Oakland Raiders 3 11 0

AFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (Bye)

No. 2 Houston Texans (Bye)

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 3 New England Patriots

No. 5 L.A. Chargers vs. No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers

Who Is in the NFL Playoffs?

Heading into Week 16, five teams have clinched playoff berths leaving seven spots up for grabs. The Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Rams and Bears have all punched their ticket to the postseason. The Saints, Rams and Bears have also clinched their division. This means the lowest any of these three teams can finish is the No. 4 seed.