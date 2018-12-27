No NFL Thursday Night Football Game on TV Tonight, December 27

There is not an NFL Thursday Night Football game on TV today, December 27th. The entire NFL Week 17 schedule takes place on Sunday, December 30th. This means there are no Thursday, Saturday or Monday games this week.

The main reason for this is to create a somewhat even playing field heading into the NFL playoffs. The NFL also wants as much intrigue as possible on Sunday as playoff matchups get determined. The NFL helps create suspense by having teams that impact each other’s playoff positioning play at the same time.

There are three college football games on ESPN today if you are looking to get your fix. Temple takes on Duke in the Independence Bowl at 1:30 p.m. Eastern. Miami squares off with Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl at 5:15 p.m. Those looking for a Thursday night game will have to tune into Baylor-Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl that kicks off at 9 p.m.

The best example of this is the Browns-Ravens and Bengals-Steelers games both kickoff at 4:25 p.m. Eastern. The Steelers need to defeat the Bengals and the Browns to upset the Ravens in order to make the playoffs.

Another example is the Bears-Vikings and Eagles-Redskins also take place on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. The Vikings and Eagles are fighting for the final NFC playoff spot. The majority of marquee NFL matchups take place at 4:25 p.m. Eastern this week.

The final Week 17 matchup takes place on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. as the Colts take on the Titans. The winner will head to the postseason, and the NFL playoff schedule is typically announced after the game.

Here’s a look at the December 27th college football bowl schedule as well as the NFL Week 17 slate of games.

College Football Bowl Game Schedule: Thursday, December 27

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV CHANNEL Thursday, December 27 Independence Bowl: Temple vs. Duke 1:30 p.m. ESPN Thursday, December 27 Pinstripe Bowl: Miami vs. Wisconsin 5:15 p.m. ESPN Thursday, December 27 Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Vanderbilt 9 p.m. ESPN

NFL TV Schedule: Week 17

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV Sunday, December 30 Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Bucs 1 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants 1 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 New York Jets vs. New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins 4:25 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings 4:25 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens 4:25 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans 8:20 p.m. NBC

