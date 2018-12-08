Odell Beckham Jr.’s Hair May Be No More, and NFL Fans Went Wild

Forget the on-field NFL action set for Week 14, all eyes are on New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and what he may have done prior to Sunday’s game. In a post revealed by Bleacher Report, the talented wide receiver teased a haircut, pointing to potentially getting rid of the yellow highlights. As you can see, Beckham was wearing a hat in the video but says the hair is gone.

Forget the actual football side of things, this takes center stage.

But in all seriousness, Beckham’s highlights have become somewhat famous and a part of the talented Giants wide receiver’s persona. There does seem like a chance that he’s going to hold off on actually revealing this until the team’s game on Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

Regardless, fans were still stunned over the possibility and offered all kinds of reactions, both good and bad. Let’s check out some of the best.

Some Fans Were Just Shocked

Odell cut his hair and I am shook. — Matthew Twomey (@earltwomey) December 8, 2018

Did Odell really cut his hair???😂😮 wtf😂😂😂 — Joe (@11Jmitch21) December 8, 2018

ODELL CUT HIS HAIR WHY — Conor Buckley (@conorbuckley46) December 8, 2018

Odell did not cut his hair? No way — Andretti (@Teflonsports34) December 8, 2018

Did odell really cut his hair — Chris Tosonotti (@Chris_Tos19) December 8, 2018

Others Had Jokes

Odell spends over 300k in the off season on his body, 80% goes towards hair care — iOG  Nasty Nayvadius (@RonBeKnowin) December 8, 2018

Odell cut his hair? 200 yards receiving coming soon. — New or Lean Wit It Rock Wit It (@DrTGIF) December 8, 2018

Did Odell Beckham Jr cut his blonde hair off? Because if he did, is he even OBJ anymore? Lol All the OBJ copy cats in the world are going to be sick 😂. #Giants pic.twitter.com/IEydMVNiRc — Skubie Mageza KWQC-TV6 (@Skubie3Mageza) December 8, 2018

Odell cut his hair off? We not losing another game this season. — Jack Comfort (@JackComfort72) December 8, 2018

Nooooooooo Odell cut his hair no more blonde Mohawk I’m sad lol — Bri (@Queencalifawnia) December 8, 2018

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Impressive Season

While we can’t credit Beckham’s strong play during the 2018 NFL season to his hair, he still deserves a tip of the cap for his numbers this year. Unfortunately, it’s led to just a 4-8 start for the Giants, who are on the verge of being eliminated from the postseason mix, barring something crazy happening.

Through the first 12 games, Beckham has racked up 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. This start has the 26-year-old on pace for the second-most yards in a single season of his career (just over 1,402) along with roughly 102-103 receptions, which would also be a career-best.

