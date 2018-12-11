Rockets Trade Rumors: Will Houston Battle Blazers for Kevin Love?

As the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the midst of overhauling their roster and working on a full-blown rebuild, one name to watch moving forward is Kevin Love. The All-Star forward has missed the bulk of the NBA season with a toe injury, and his future with the Cavaliers is very much up in the air.

Although there’s been no deal set in stone, Love has already been linked to a wide range of teams. It seems we can now add the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers as names to monitor moving forward as well. During a recent segment, Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports labeled both teams as names to watch for Love as time rolls on.

“Kevin Love is a name that I am watching now that Jimmy Butler is off the table. I think Kevin Love, either for Portland or for Houston, I think that’s going to be an appealing name because of that four-year deal that he can bring to that organization.” Haberstroh stated.

Obviously, it’s all speculation at this point, but it’ll be worth monitoring. Cleveland first traded Kyle Korver to the Utah Jazz, although the decision to move the sharpshooter was somewhat expected. They followed that up by striking a deal to send George Hill and Sam Dekker to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson and draft picks.

Cavaliers Must be ‘Blown Away’ By Love Trade Offer?

If the Cavaliers do intend to trade Love, it seems that whoever comes with an offer needs to make it strong. As Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor revealed earlier this week, the team isn’t interested in trading Love unless the offer blows them away.

“The Cavs aren’t interested in trading Kevin Love unless they get blown away by an offer. They signed him to a lucrative extension this off-season and it wasn’t a deal solely about this year. They want him around for the long haul, when Collin Sexton is more mature, when other youngsters are added and the vision comes into focus.” Fedor wrote.

For what it’s worth, Love hasn’t asked for a trade out of town. Instead, he’s actually made it widely known that he’s happy with the Cavaliers. This is a big reason why he agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension this offseason as opposed to choosing to head into free agency in 2019.

Whether or not Love gets dealt will remain a big storyline moving forward. He’s almost certainly going to be a hot commodity if Cleveland makes him available, but it’s unknown what exactly it would take for the team to accept an offer for the forward.

