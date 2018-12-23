Russell Wilson & Wife, Ciara, Are Worth a Combined $46 Million

Russell Wilson and wife, Ciara, are one of the most powerful couples in the world. Wilson is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory during the 2014 season. Ciara had a thriving music career long before she started dating Wilson.

According to The Richest, Wilson has an estimated net worth of $30 million, while Ciara is worth $16 million. The Street reported Wilson’s net worth could be as high $45 million.

Either way, Wilson and Ciara have amassed a lot of wealth. Wilson is on the third season of a four year, $87.6 million contract per Spotrac. Wilson is making $15.5 million this season and will make $17 million in 2019. According to Forbes, Wilson also earns about $10 million a year in endorsement money. Some of Wilson’s endorsements include Nike, Bose and Microsoft.

Wilson has been outspoken about his desire to own an NFL or MLB team when his playing career is over.

“I want to be an owner of a team someday, so for me I’m looking to get around as many people as I can,” Wilson said per The Seattle Times back in 2014.

Earlier in 2018, Ciara and Wilson announced they joined forces with the Portland Diamond Project in their efforts to try to bring an MLB franchise to the Pacific Northwest.

“Athletics has always been important to me,” Ciara said in the press release. “As a young girl growing up in Atlanta, I was a tomboy who ran track and worked the hot dog stand at Turner Field. I am excited about the opportunity to bring the comradery of the game to the city of Portland. I want to see this vision come to life and empower more women owners in major sports franchises.”

Wilson & Ciara Have a Daughter, Sienna Princess, Together

Ciara believes she has become a better person thanks to her marriage to Wilson.

“I do feel that I’m a better woman because of him,” Ciara told Wonderland (via People). “Obviously I have my own vision for myself, but my husband definitely makes me better and that’s what marriage is about. You both make each other better.”

The couple has one daughter together, Sienna. Ciara also has a son, Future, from her previous relationship with the rapper with the same name. Ciara recently posted a viral video of Future leading a Seahawks chant on a plane.

Ciara is hoping there may be more children in the couple’s future.

“Hopefully there will be more kids, for sure,” Ciara explained per People. “Well, you know, I got time! I’m a woman of ambition on a mission, so when the timing is right, of course!”

Wilson admits that being a father has added a little bit of motivation on the football field.

“More than anything, when you have your own family and it continues to grow, it’s a special thing,” Wilson explained to Komo News. “I don’t just play for my family that I’ve had before, but also my new family. Just playing for the little ones, playing for Ciara too and playing for my teammates and trying to do everything that I can to be the best that I possibly can be. I’m truly grateful every day to get to come home and it puts a smile on my face every time.”

