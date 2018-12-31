Ryan Finley NFL Draft Projection: Latest on NC State QB’s Stock

Over the years we’ve seen the North Carolina State Wolfpack produce intriguing quarterback talent. While not each of the prospects has panned out at the NFL level, a few others such as Philip Rivers and Russell Wilson (hat tip to Wisconsin) have had success. The most recent name set to enter the NFL draft is current starting quarterback Ryan Finley, and he’s drawn a fair amount of attention.

While Finley doesn’t have the same type of hype surrounding him that other former NC State quarterbacks did, he’s picking up steam in the eyes of some draft analysts. There’s quite a bit of unknown when it comes to Finley’s pro potential, but he’s coming off an impressive 2018 season.

Through 12 games (prior to the bowl game), Finley has thrown for 3,789 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The First-Team All-ACC signal-caller began his collegiate career with the Boise State Broncos, transferring after his sophomore season. Over 38 games with the Wolfpack, he’s completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 10,362 yards, 59 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

We’re going to take a look at the latest on Finley’s current stock ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft and also where he’s projected to be selected.

Ryan Finley’s NFL Draft Stock

The general belief seems to be that Finley is somewhere on the fringe/just outside of the top-five quarterbacks in the 2019 class. Both Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay of ESPN had Finley rated fairly high, with Kiper listing him as the No. 6 prospect and McShay at No. 5 back in mid-December.

Walter Football graded out Finley even higher than both the ESPN analysts, marking him as the No. 4 overall quarterback in this draft class. That ranking has the 6-foot-3 signal-caller above Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham and West Virginia’s Will Grier.

On the opposite side of the argument, the five analysts on The Draft Network don’t seem to agree. They gave Finley rankings of No. 8, 9, 9 and two outside of the top-10. It’s worth noting that each ranking featured Justin Herbert on the list, who’ll be returning to Oregon for another year.

Ryan Finley’s NFL Draft Projections

As things currently stand, the most likely scenario for Finley when the draft rolls around points to him as a day-two prospect. While Walter Football gave him a projected round of 2-3, their latest mock draft has him going in the fourth round to the Denver Broncos (No. 108 overall).

To see just how wide of a range the outlook on NC State’s starting quarterback currently is, Draft Site has him coming off the board in the second round. Their latest mock draft sends him to the Washington Redskins with the No. 46 pick, making Finley one of four second-round quarterbacks. They have him as the No. 3 quarterback taken, ahead of Missouri’s Drew Lock, Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson and the aforementioned Stidham.

Finley’s outlook is somewhat tough to gauge and these projections/mock drafts make that apparent. Based on his play this season and the talent he’s shown, there’s an obvious reason to believe his stock could trend upward quickly as the draft approaches.

