WATCH: Ryan Shazier Deadlifts Just One Year After Horrible Injury

The story behind Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier’s incredible comeback from injury has been well documented. But on Thursday, it took yet another amazing step forward. After an injury during an NFL game last season left his ability to ever walk again in question, Shazier posted a video on Instagram of himself deadlifting just a day after the one-year mark of the injury.
The moment was pretty incredible and shows just how far Shazier has come since that scary incident. Shazier even posted on social media on the day of the one-year mark, sending a strong message with a photo of his Steelers teammates.
Today is a day to remember. Just a year ago my life changed forever. It was a scary moment for many people. I’m not going to lie, I was one of them. Ive learned this was an amazing opportunity for the Lord to show how great He is. It’s been a crazy, long journey, but it is not over yet. The best worst part about this journey that I’m on is the unknown. Day by day it’s getting better than the the day before. Today is and was a day of joy. I want to thank all of the amazing people that have been a part of this process with me, starting with the one and only Michelle. And let’s talk about my ride or die boy.. my number one man..my son RJ knows how to keep a smile on my face. My parents and siblings have been there through the thick and thin. There was more than a million tears cried over this year, but now they are all of joy. Love you guys. My friends and teammates, man y’all don’t understand just the little things you’ve done that have pulled me from darkness to the light. To the Steelers-there’s no better organization. Thank you for being family to me. The UPMC trainers and staff for getting me back on my feet. Steelers and Buckeye Nation-your prayers and love honestly keep me going. And to the fans everywhere, I feel your support honestly everyday. CAA-thank you guys constantly for giving me amazing advice and being the best agency in the world. And Iast, but not least, I have to give Jerome Howard and Mike Micca an extra thank you for dealing with my foolishness, excuses, pain, and joy everyday. These two are with me working everyday and I cant say thank you enough to these guys. Love you all thank you so much. #SHALIEVE
Ryan Shazier’s Continued Improvements
It’s been quite the journey for Shazier, and one that fans, teammates and many others have stood by him through. As The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette details, Shazier first began walking again earlier this year and last week was able to start jogging again. As he pushes for an NFL return, the former first-round pick out of Ohio State in the 2014 NFL Draft has helped the Steelers in the scouting department recently.
Very early on in 2018, Shazier joined teammate Roosevelt Nix’s podcast and spoke about his return while strongly stating that he’s still pushing to be a Hall-of-Famer (h/t CBS Sports).
“I’m still reaching for that Hall of Famer,” Shazier said. “I really feel like I’m the best linebacker ever. I’ve just got to get back out there so everybody can see it,” Shazier said.
There’s certainly no question the 26-year-old has a massive group in his corner as he continues to rehab and pursues his biggest goal.
