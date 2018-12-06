WATCH: Ryan Shazier Deadlifts Just One Year After Horrible Injury

The story behind Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier’s incredible comeback from injury has been well documented. But on Thursday, it took yet another amazing step forward. After an injury during an NFL game last season left his ability to ever walk again in question, Shazier posted a video on Instagram of himself deadlifting just a day after the one-year mark of the injury.

The moment was pretty incredible and shows just how far Shazier has come since that scary incident. Shazier even posted on social media on the day of the one-year mark, sending a strong message with a photo of his Steelers teammates.

Ryan Shazier’s Continued Improvements

It’s been quite the journey for Shazier, and one that fans, teammates and many others have stood by him through. As The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette details, Shazier first began walking again earlier this year and last week was able to start jogging again. As he pushes for an NFL return, the former first-round pick out of Ohio State in the 2014 NFL Draft has helped the Steelers in the scouting department recently.

Very early on in 2018, Shazier joined teammate Roosevelt Nix’s podcast and spoke about his return while strongly stating that he’s still pushing to be a Hall-of-Famer (h/t CBS Sports).

“I’m still reaching for that Hall of Famer,” Shazier said. “I really feel like I’m the best linebacker ever. I’ve just got to get back out there so everybody can see it,” Shazier said.

There’s certainly no question the 26-year-old has a massive group in his corner as he continues to rehab and pursues his biggest goal.

