Seahawks Playoff Odds: Seattle’s Postseason Chances Still Look Good

After reeling off four-straight wins, the Seattle Seahawks suffered a tough loss in Week 15 to the San Francisco 49ers. Fortunately, Russell Wilson and company didn’t necessarily need to win that game for their playoff hopes, although they do still have a bit of work to do. Even with the setback to the 49ers, the odds favor the Seahawks to make the postseason when all is said and done.

A large reason for that comes thanks to their 21-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. The Vikings are currently the biggest competition for the No. 5 seed in the NFC, and that win could prove to be the main difference in the standings two weeks from now. But before we lock in the two teams to playoff spots, there are a few teams hot on their trail who remain in the mix.

Let’s take a look at the current NFC standings as well as the Seahawks’ odds to earn a playoff spot.

NFC Playoff Picture & Seahawks’ Playoff Odds

*Notates division leader

1. New Orleans Saints (11-2)* 2. Los Angeles Rams (11-3)* 3. Chicago Bears (10-4)* 4. Dallas Cowboys (8-6)* 5. Seattle Seahawks (8-6) 6. Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1) 7. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) 8. Washington Redskins (7-7) 9. Carolina Panthers (6-8)

While the chances of the Seahawks winning the division are long gone, that doesn’t change the overall positive outlook for the team. Seattle draws a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, but a win in that game would all but clinch a playoff spot. Even with a few unknowns, the odds look drastically better for a Wild Card spot for them in comparison to the other teams battling for a postseason berth.

As PlayoffStatus.com shows, the Seahawks have a 75 percent chance to finish with the No. 5 seed and a 21 percent chance to land at No. 6.

There is an incredible number of scenarios for how Pete Carroll’s squad can make the postseason, but we’re going to take a look at one or two of the most likely routes.

How Seahawks Can Lock up Playoff Spot

With so many different ways for the Seahawks to potentially earn a playoff spot, one of the most straightforward options will, at the very least, lock up the No. 6 seed. This would be if the Seahawks defeat the Chiefs and then either the Washington Redskins lose to the Tennessee Titans or Minnesota Vikings lose to the Detroit Lions.

There’d still be work to do in order to figure out the seeding at that point, but it would clinch a playoff berth. Along with that, Seattle can lock up the No. 5 spot in the NFC if they top the Chiefs and then both the Redskins and Vikings lose in Week 16.

There are a variety of outcomes that leave the Seahawks playoff bound after Week 16. But even if it doesn’t happen this week, they have a strong chance to get it done in the final game of the regular season.

