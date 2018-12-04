Warriors’ Steph Curry Says Trae Young Should Be Himself NOT Him

Steph Curry and Trae Young have been compared endlessly.

Guess what? Curry doesn’t see the comparison.

“My name is Stephen Curry and his name is Trae Young, Steph Curry told The Hype Magazine’s Landon Buford.

“And we are two different players.”

Monday night, Curry and the Warriors went head to head with Young’s Hawks. The Dubs picked up the 128-111 victory.

Curry scored 30 point while going on 6-of-10 from downtown.

Young notched 20 points, while going 8-of-20 from the field and a miserable 0-for-5 from beyond the arc in the loss.

After last night’s game, Curry told The Athletic’s Anthony Slater that the comparisons are “getting old.”

Curry has another co-signer in that line of thinking: NBA legend, Rod Strickland.

“I don’t really believe that,” Strickland told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast in response to whether Curry and Young play alike.

The NBA’s assists leader in 1998, Strickland played for the Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets.

Strickland sees longevity in Trae Young’s future: “He’s really great at ball strength,” he said.

“He sees the court, so I think he has a bright future. The way the NBA is played now, with the court spread– whether he’s on the ball or off the ball, he can make plays, he can make shots. The NBA is looking for shot makers. The NBA is threes, drop the ball and kick it to threes, transition threes, and ball screen. That’s mostly the NBA. I think he’s good enough to do that.”

Young is off to a solid start in rookie his campaign after the NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November. Curry is a winner of two NBA MVP awards and three championships all while shooting 43.7 percent from downtown.

Curry also sees Young’s upside: “Obviously, I encourage him to continue to be himself and learn,” he said.

“He is going to be great, but he is going to be his own player.”