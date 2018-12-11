Steph Curry Responds on Twitter to NASA Invitation

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry was called out yesterday after making comments on the “Winging It” podcast regarding the moon landing, which he thinks may not have happened. In a conversation on the podcast with fellow NBA players Andre Igoudala, Vince Carter, and Kent Bazemore, Curry brought up the subject.

Curry: “We ever been to the moon?”

The other players: “Nope.”

Curry: “They’re gonna come get us. I don’t think so, either.”

Social media had a field day with the comments and naturally compared them to the lingering controversy about Kyrie Irving’s flat-earth theories.

NASA quickly responded to the comments with an invitation for Curry to visit their lunar labs in Houston.

“There’s lots of evidence NASA landed 12 American astronauts on the Moon from 1969-1972. We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets. We have hundreds of pounds of Moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see first-hand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the Moon in the coming years, but this time to stay.”

Curry Responded Coyly to NASA Invitation

CNN reported on the story and posted the article on Twitter. Curry retweeted the story, saying nothing, but leaving a coy “sunglasses” emoji.

Curry has caught flak for his blasé attitude toward the scientific organization, just as Kyrie did for his peddling of the flat-earth theories (which he apparently stopped talking about when several science teachers contacted him about their students who were buying into the theories because of his example).

It’s unclear whether Steph will actually make the visit, or whether he even took the comments seriously in the first place. But this does point to a larger trend of NBA players publicly exploring their own ideas and the strange ripples that those expressions leave in the world, for better or for worse.