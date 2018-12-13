WATCH: Stephen A. Smith Blunders Chargers-Chiefs Preview on First Take

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith had a rough morning attempting to preview the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. During a segment on the television show First Take, Smith was speaking about the matchup and addressed a few different players. While the Thursday Night Football game in Week 15 has plenty of storylines, it’s safe to say Smith missed the mark badly on this one.

Unfortunately, his focus was primarily on players who weren’t playing in the game. This included an evaluation of the play of Chargers tight end Hunter Henry, who’s missed the entire season with an ACL injury.

This is exactly what happens when you don’t know football.. HUNTER HENRY HASN’T PLAYED ALL YEAR!! Look at Bruschi face 😂😂 #Wtf #OhDearGod #WatchFootballBro #DnD pic.twitter.com/fnlQEFevMl — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) December 13, 2018

After Smith first mentions Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (who’s not expected to play tonight), Max Kellerman is quick to point that out. But that’s when things really start to go off the rails.

“I’m also looking at the San Deigo Chargers on offense and I’m thinking about Hunter Henry and the way that he’s played this year and as effective as he’s been. He’s goinig up against Derrick Johnson and I’ve got to keep my eyes on that.” Smith states.

Before anything, the Chargers are now in Los Angeles, not San Diego. But that almost went overlooked compared to the other comments.

While not only has Henry missed the entire season, former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson was more recently with the Oakland Raiders than Kansas City. He was since cut by the Raiders and is currently a free agent, so I can safely say we won’t see any part of that matchup, nor will either player touch the field on Thursday.

As you can see from the video, both Kellerman and Tedy Bruschi seem to be fully aware of how off-base this all is and look incredibly confused. They weren’t the only ones either, as social media made sure to pull no punches in calling out Smith almost immediately after it happened.

Twitter Goes Wild Over Stephen A. Smith Blunder

Stephen A. Smith talked about Hunter Henry for the Chargers. Look at the reaction. pic.twitter.com/zLtEyAb1JU — RotoCurve (@RotoCurve) December 13, 2018

Stephen A Smith referenced the San Diego Chargers (ok, I’ll let it slide) and then mentioned how well HUNTER HENRY has played this year…..SAS IS A FRAUD @espn https://t.co/Jaira4LubQ — LTW (@LeeroyKnievil) December 13, 2018

Hey @stephenasmith. Wanna know how I know you're not paying attention? https://t.co/4ZoPrkEe3P — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) December 13, 2018

Stephen A Smith mentioned 3 players in his breakdown/preview of the chiefs/chargers game that aren't playing tonight… 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) December 13, 2018

@stephenasmith knows that Hunter Henry will be the X factor for this game. https://t.co/xdapNgUGzD — Chris Dam (@ChrisDAMN) December 13, 2018

