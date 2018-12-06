Stephen Curry’s Warriors Teammates Ask Him for Instagram Followers

There’s no denying that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is one of the NBA’s elite players and has built an impressive following over the years. He’s not only one of the league’s best outside shooters but has built his game into one of the more well-rounded out there. The craziest part is that he only seems to be getting better as well.

Obviously, some of Curry’s younger teammates are well aware of his massive following, specifically on social media. That’s why it wasn’t all that surprising to see both Jordan Bell and Quinn Cook trying to get their teammate to help them out with followers on Instagram (courtesy of CBC Athletes).

It may not have been surprising, but the effort by both Warriors players was still hilarious. For what it’s worth, you can’t really blame Bell or Cook for trying. Curry has 23 million followers on Instagram while Bell has 371,000 and Cook has 564,000 (after this post). If it makes either player feel better, most non-celebrities probably have a few hundred, maybe thousand, at most.

Stephen Curry’s Impressive Start to Season

The 30-year-old All-Star has been red-hot to start the year, and through first 14 games he played in, posted averages of 29.4 points, 5.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game. All of this came while he posted career-bests shooting the ball, knocking down 51.6 percent from the field and 49 percent from beyond the arc.

Although Curry was forced to miss 11 games due to a groin injury, he hit the ground running in his first two games back. Over the post-injury span, the Warriors guard averaged 28.5 points with 4.0 rebounds while knocking down 52.6 percent of his shot attempts.

If Curry can stay healthy and continue this level of play moving forward, he’ll likely find himself at least in the NBA’s Most Valuable Player conversation. Unfortunately, he has some brutally tough competition this year. Even still, when playing at this level, the Warriors are a tough team to beat, and paired with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green (when healthy), they’re still the favorites to win the West.

READ NEXT: Kevin Durant Isn’t Buying Kawhi Leonard-LeBron Pairing With Lakers

