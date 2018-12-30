Texans Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does Houston Play Next?

The Houston Texans handled their business in Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, picking up a crucial win to lock up the division title. The next stop for Deshaun Watson and company is the playoffs, and the outlook for what lies ahead became a decent amount more clear after Sunday’s early games.

Due to their win and the New England Patriots picking up a victory, the Texans are now looking at the No. 3 seed in the AFC. Their 11-5 record places them just behind the 11-5 Patriots due to the head-to-head matchup earlier this year. This means Houston is nearly locked into hosting a playoff game on wild-card weekend and it will be against the No. 6 seed.

Texans Likely to Face Either Colts or Titans

The Sunday Night Football matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans will almost certainly decide who earns the sixth and final playoff spot in the AFC. As long as there’s not a tie (would open the door for the Pittsburgh Steelers with a win), then we’ll have an AFC South battle as one of the two playoff matchups next weekend.

Houston split the season series with both teams, with the most recent matchup coming against the Colts in a 24-21 home loss back in Week 14. There will be more clarity on the exact matchup as the day rolls on, but by the end of Sunday’s action, we’ll know exactly who the Texans meet in their first playoff game.

Texans’ Hopes for No. 2 Seed Still Barely Alive

According to Playoff Status, the Texans could still earn the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but it’ll take some work in the late games on Sunday. They’ve been given a three percent chance to gain a first-round bye, but it involves the need for the Kansas City Chiefs to fall to the Oakland Raiders.

The Texans would need the Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens to lose, to be exact. On that same note, with the Dallas Cowboys defeating the New York Giants, Houston could earn the No. 2 seed with losses by just the Chiefs and Chargers.

With a whole lot of football left to be played thanks to the NFL opting to split the day up and feature a very heavy late slate, Houston can now sit back and watch the action unfold. At the very least, they can rest assured that they’re either playing a home game or getting a week off, either of which is appealing.

