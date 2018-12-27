Patriots’ Tom Brady Perfectly Trolled by ‘Madden NFL’ on Instagram

There was no pulling punches from popular video game EA Sports ‘Madden NFL’ when it came to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. While Brady is one of the best quarterbacks in the game and remains one of the top overall players, even the most elite aren’t safe from trolling. And sometimes, that can come from the most unique and surprising of places.

When Brady posted a video on his Instagram of his daughter showing off her ability to throw a football, the Patriots quarterback asked the creators of the game for some input. More specifically, he was ready to give her arm strength and accuracy on the throw a 100 rating. But before that could even draw a response, one fan joked that her speed rating in the game would be higher than that of the veteran quarterback.

And that’s when the social media account for ‘Madden NFL’ came in to throw a bit of fun-loving shade at Brady, per CBC Athletes.

Impressive stuff by the social media account of the game, as the timing couldn’t have been much better. And while Brady may not have blazing speed, there’s no question that he’s got plenty left in the tank, which we’re seeing once again this season.

Tom Brady’s Numbers & Plans Beyond This Season

It seems the run of Brady racking up NFL records and building his Hall of Fame resume isn’t over yet. Although he’s 41 currently, the Patriots quarterback tied the NFL record for most Pro Bowl nods (14) by earning a berth this year. And as ESPN’s Mike Reiss revealed, Brady is set to hang up the cleats yet and wants to play even beyond 2019.

“I absolutely believe I will. I know I’ve talked about it for a long time: I have goals to not only play next year, but beyond that,” Brady said in his weekly interview on Westwood One. “I’m going to try to do it as best I possibly can. I’m going to give it everything I have, like I always have. “It will certainly be a challenge. I don’t take any of these things for granted, but I hope I can keep playing, and I hope I can keep playing at a championship level.”

Brady’s current contract is up after the 2019 season, but he’s continued to play at a high level consistently. His touchdown numbers have dropped a bit this season in comparison to recent years, but statistically, he remains one of the NFL’s best signal callers.

Through 15 games, the five-time Super Bowl champion has completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 4,105 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s posted a quarterback rating of 95.4 as well and has led the Patriots to another playoff berth with double-digit wins.

