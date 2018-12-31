Trayveon Williams NFL Draft Projection: Latest on Texas A&M RB’s Stock

The Texas A&M Aggies suffered some narrow losses during the 2018 season but emerged with a solid 8-4 record and a few eye-opening wins. One main driving force behind their solid year was running back Trayveon Williams, who simply took over in some games to help the team get victories. Williams, who’s currently a junior, has caught the attention of NFL draft analysts and could be set to make the leap to the next level.

Williams has totaled 1,524 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns this season. He enters a matchup in the Gator Bowl against NC State with a chance to break the Texas A&M single-season rushing record, needing 172 yards to do so. It’s become incredibly apparent that the 5-foot-9 running back has upside, and the proof of that comes from his eight games with 100-plus rushing yards this season.

We’re going to take a look at the latest on Williams’ current draft stock and the projected round he may come off the board. Let’s start off with what analysts have said about him.

Trayveon Williams’ NFL Draft Stock

While Williams has been productive as a runner, his playmaking ability could make him a solid change-of-pace back at the NFL level, which Draft Tek confirmed in their rankings. They break down running backs by “featured” and “change-of-pace” options and had the Texas A&M standout listed as the No. 2 ranked player in the latter section.

It seems the ESPN analysts are somewhat split on Williams when it comes to his draft status, though. While Mel Kiper Jr. has him as the No. 6 overall running back in the class, Todd McShay didn’t place the Aggies playmaker in his top-10.

With a variety of opinions coming to this point, it seems Williams’ draft stock could potentially be impacted by how he performs at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Trayveon Williams’ NFL Draft Projections

While we saw Kiper list Williams among his top running backs, the popular consensus seems to have the electrifying runner as a late-round pick or undrafted free agent. Walter Football called Williams a good college player, but stated that “his skill set is not likely to translate well to the NFL.”

They also have him projected as coming off the board in the sixth round-to-undrafted range, stating that he’s viewed more as a potential backup at the NFL level.

“In speaking with sources, they are projecting Williams to the late rounds. While being small, Williams doesn’t have power or run big. He is not a mismatch guy in the passing game. They see him as more of a backup and special teams contributor.”

This goes along with somewhat of a common theme, but although Williams may not be a high draft pick, his playmaking ability will likely be tough for teams to pass on. Time will tell, but it’s hard to ignore a player who’s produced to this level, making him a name to monitor.

