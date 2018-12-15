Trevor Ariza Trade: Wizards Roster & Starting Lineup After Deal

Multiple teams had reportedly been in the mix as a potential trade partner for Phoenix Suns forward Trevor Ariza. But it was the Washington Wizards who came out of left field to strike a three-team deal on Friday night and bolster their roster a bit. The deal certainly shakes things up in Washington and provides a new start for a few players.

Here’s a look at the deal, courtesy of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. It features Ariza going to the Wizards, Kelly Oubre to the Memphis Grizzlies and Austin Rivers, MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden heading to the Suns.

As part of a three-team deal nearing completion: Ariza to the Wizards, Kelly Oubre to the Memphis Grizzlies and Austin Rivers and two Grizzlies role players to Suns, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/1EmRCHrjOP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

Clarify: MarShon Brooks, not Dillon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

Update

In quite a twist, Wojnarowski revealed shortly after that the trade may not happen, as the Suns believed they were getting Dillon Brooks, but the Grizzlies thought it was MarShon Brooks.

Deal's suddenly in peril. Memphis and Phoenix didn't communicate directly on trade, using Washington as a conduit in coordinating the 3-team deal, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Grizzlies believe they were trading MarShon, but somehow Suns believed it was Dillon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

This is a pretty wild turn of events, and he followed that report up by revealing the deal is apparently no longer happening. It seems unlikely anything changes at this point, but if something changes and it does go through, let’s take a look at how the Wizards roster would look. It would likely feature a starting lineup change to go with the new-look core.

Wizards Roster & Starting Lineup if Trevor Ariza Trade Happens

*Notates projected starter

C: Dwight Howard* (injured), Thomas Bryant, Ian Mahinmi

PF: Otto Porter*, Markieff Morris, Jeff Green, Okaro White

SF: Trevor Ariza*, Sam Dekker, Troy Brown

SG: Bradley Beal*, Tomas Satoransky, Devin Robinson, Jordan McRae

PG: John Wall*, Chasson Randle

The deal certainly would make things interesting for the Wizards but originally came with a bit of backlash from some fans. A part of that has to do with the fact that this would leave the team incredibly thin at point guard behind John Wall. With that said, Tomas Satoransky and Bradley Beal are both capable of running the point.

This drama all came shortly after the trade rumors previously swirling around Washington cooled off quite a bit. Even if this trade happens, it obviously doesn’t mean the Wizards won’t remain active and possibly even move one of their key pieces, but there’s a reason to believe they would be improving their starting unit. Specifically, the addition of Ariza would have improved things on the defensive end.

As things stand, Washington sits with an 11-18 record, which currently leaves them in the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference. Fortunately, they’re just 2.5 games out of the No. 8 spot.

