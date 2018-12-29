Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury Status: Is Alabama QB Playing Today vs. Oklahoma?

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play today against Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. Tagovailoa has been practicing in the week leading up to the big game and has experienced a quick recovery from his ankle injury.

“Really, for the past two weeks, it’s been that way,” Tagovailoa told ESPN. “I’d say regaining not only your confidence, but being comfortable that you’re back and being able to do the things I used to be able to do, as far as dropping back and moving in and out of the pocket. This week has been one of the biggest weeks for me. I definitely feel a lot better back there and hope to have some fun this Saturday.”

If Tagovailoa experiences a setback during the game, Jalen Hurts would take over at quarterback just as he did against Georgia in the SEC championship.

Nick Saban Believes Tua Tagovailoa Is Close to 100 Percent

Alabama head coach Nick Saban believes his quarterback is close to being at full strength heading into their College Football Playoff matchup against Oklahoma.

“Tua has had a good week this week,” Saban said per College Sports Maven. “He’s done things in practice that make you feel as though he doesn’t have lingering issues. He’s been able to move around in the pocket. He’s been able to throw the ball in the run. Last week when we were practicing back in Tuscaloosa, there were signs that maybe he wasn’t a hundred percent, but it seems like this week he’s getting closer and closer to that.”

Earlier this week, Saban was coy about whether Tagovailoa would start against Oklahoma if he did not feel like he was 100 percent healthy.

“Look, I’m not really a medical expert,” Saban explained per College Sports Maven. “The medical staff makes the decision about whether a guy is capable of playing and going out there and doing his job, and then I think the player has to sort of have input on that, as well. In other words, medical staff can say he’s fine, but if the player doesn’t think he’s fine, then he’s not fine…So if it’s in your head that you can do it or can’t do it, that goes a long way for me as a coach to know whether you think you can go do your job or not. Those decisions that we make between now and then, he’ll have input as to whether he feels like he can go out there and do his job or not.”

Tagovailoa sustained an ankle injury against Georgia after Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams stepped on his ankle. Here’s a look at the play where Tagovailoa was injured.



Tagovailoa underwent surgery after the SEC title game and noted he is feeling about “80 to 85 percent” healthy.

“I’m getting treatment at this moment but it’s been a lot better,” Tagovailoa explained to Dallas News. “If I could grade it from a scale of zero to 100 I would probably say it’s about 80 to 85 percent.”