Tua Tagovailoa NFL Draft: Alabama QB a Top 2020 Prospect

Tua Tagovailoa is still at least a year away from being able to declare for the NFL draft. The Alabama quarterback can enter the draft as soon as 2020. ESPN’s Todd McShay believes Tagovailoa would be the first quarterback taken in the 2019 draft if he was eligible.

“First round … I can’t say he’d be the first pick overall. The Giants are projected at 6 or 7…. I think he’d be the first quarterback taken. It would probably be the Giants,” McShay said on The Dan Patrick Show.

McShay broke down Tagovailoa’s potential outlook in the NFL along with Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

“You watch what’s happening on Sundays now,” McShay told ESPN.com. “The NFL is becoming a quick-twitch, getting the ball out while on the move league. That’s who these guys are. Murray isn’t as big as Tua, but Tua isn’t as fast as Murray. Both release the ball with a crazy quick release. Both have the ability to run their way out of trouble, though Murray has to do that more than Tua does. Both make defenses have to respect the run and pass, to wait and react. You can debate who is better all you want. But I think what you need to do is appreciate having both of these guys in the same game. We don’t see this often, if ever.”

Tagovailoa Has a Chance to be the No. 1 NFL Draft Pick in 2020

There is still plenty of time for Tagovailoa’s outlook to change, but the Alabama quarterback has a chance to be the top quarterback selected in the 2020 draft. ESPN’s Mel Kiper discussed Tagovailoa’s pro prospects.

“Now, he’s only 6-foot-1 and 218 pounds, but Baker Mayfield broke the mold in the 2018 draft, and Tagovailoa is bigger than Mayfield,” Kiper explained on ESPN.com. “Why can’t Tagovailoa be the top pick? He is that talented. The lefty is a lights-out player with an extremely high ceiling.”

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah noted that Tagovailoa’s intangibles will do nothing but help his draft stock when the time comes.

“To be honest, my favorite thing about (Tua), I brought my 14-year-old son out there with me — he’s a quarterback going into the ninth grade next year, he got to meet all these guys and they were all very kind to him, very nice to him and Tua went beyond everyone else,” Jeremiah told Saturday Down South. “He spent about five minutes with him, giving him all kinds of life advice, as well as football advice and you just kinda say, ‘This guy is a little bit different.’ I love that about him.”

Kiper outlined why Tagovailoa has a chance not only to be the top quarterback selected in 2020, but the No. 1 overall pick.

“Yes. Tagovailoa has all the tools to be the No. 1 overall pick … eventually,” Kiper noted on ESPN.com. “He’s a pinpoint passer who throws with great anticipation and touch. He has good velocity on throws to the boundary. And he has some swagger; his teammates love him, and people around the program rave about his ability as a leader. Tagovailoa, a true sophomore who has at least another year in Tuscaloosa, has 19 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in his career, and he has taken the Crimson Tide offense to a whole new level. His 98.3 Total QBR leads the country.”