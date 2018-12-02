UCF Bowl Game 2019: Can Knights Make College Football Playoff?

UCF has now finished their second straight undefeated season leaving fans wondering if they will finally have a chance to play in the College Football Playoff. The answer should be divided into what will happen versus what should happen.

We know UCF will be the highest-ranked Group of Five team when the final rankings are unveiled since the Knights also won their conference title game. This means they are headed to their second straight New Year’s Six game and the third in program history.

Given Oklahoma won the Big 12 title, the Sooners are likely to jump up in the rankings to secure the final playoff spot with Alabama, Clemson (if Tigers win ACC) and Notre Dame as the other three favorites to secure bids.

UCF needed Texas and Northwestern to win to likely have a chance at making the playoff. The Knights could have an outside shot at the playoff if both Northwestern and Pitt win their title games.

Since the Cotton Bowl has an agreement with the SEC and Big 12, UCF is likely headed to either the Peach or Fiesta Bowl. Given UCF played in the Peach Bowl a year ago, the Knights are likely headed to play in the Fiesta Bowl.

Knights fans may want a shot at Florida, but the committee has a bit of an unspoken agreement not to put two in-state schools against each other in New Year’s Six games. This makes LSU or Washington State as the two most likely candidates to play UCF in a bowl game. Michigan could be in play as well, but the Wolverines are projected to play Florida in the Peach Bowl in most projections. The committee will announce the final pairings beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday, December 2.

Despite losing star quarterback McKenzie Milton at the beginning of the Knights regular season finale against South Florida, Darriel Mack Jr. helped lead the Knights to victory. After a slow start against Memphis in the conference title game, UCF rebounded for an incredible second half to win the AAC title and finish their second straight undefeated season.

The case for UCF is simple. The Knights have won 25 straight games and gone undefeated in two straight seasons. UCF throttled Pitt as their signature win. Heading into championship weekend, UCF ranked in the top 10 in points scored and top 20 in points allowed. While most of the Power Five teams have had off weeks, UCF has been one of the most consistent teams in college football.

The reason UCF’s chances to make the College Football Playoff this season are slim is the committee’s emphasis on strength of schedule. Even as recent as last week, the committee ranked a two-loss Michigan team ahead of UCF. The Knights are also hurt by the way other top teams within the AAC finished their season, namely Houston and South Florida.

UCF may not make the College Football Playoff, but the case for expansion has never been stronger. Every time they have been matched up with a Power Five opponent the Knights have proven they can compete. UCF and others are screaming for expansion where the argument is settled on the field rather than leaning on a strength of schedule metric that favors Power Five schools.