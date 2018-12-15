What NFL & College Football Games Are on TV Today, Sat. December 15?

The holiday season is officially here which means college football bowl season is kicking off and the NFL has games on Saturday as well. There are a total of eight football games on TV today, December 15th including an NFL doubleheader.

The Jets host the Texans at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on NFL Network. This will be followed by the Browns-Broncos primetime matchup with both teams still technically in the playoff hunt. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield discussed the big Saturday night matchup and the team’s playoff hopes.

“If a team gets momentum, especially on a Saturday night game prime time, the crowd will be into it,” Mayfield explained to WKYC. “Both teams are fighting for a last playoff hope. We have to win out. All of those factors play into it. You have to do the little things right. Every game is going to be close. It comes down to doing the details.”

There are six college football bowl games with the Celebration Bowl getting things started at noon on ABC. Alcorn State takes on North Carolina A&T in a MEAC/SWAC championship matchup.

The Las Vegas Bowl is the marquee college football game of the day featuring Arizona State taking on Fresno State. The Bulldogs are ranked in the top 25 and were in the running for a New Year’s Six bowl game. Fresno State ended up missing out on the Fiesta Bowl thanks to UCF running the table in the AAC.

Herm Edwards has turned things around at Arizona State in his first season despite many questioning the hire during the offseason. Edwards has proved the doubters wrong after a long layoff from coaching.

“I’ve got passion for this,” Edwards explained to the Fresno Bee. “This is what I do. I’ve had a love affair with football ever since I picked up a football. It’s not like I was in a bubble and I wasn’t watching football or talking about football. I was immersed in it. I did the SEC games for ESPN for a whole year. I visited a lot of college campuses. I knew what I was getting into, and it has been a lot of fun so far.”

The New Orleans Bowl is the late college football game as Middle Tennessee takes on Appalachian State. Fans can expect an offensive shootout to close out the day’s games.

Here’s a look at the NFL and college football TV schedule for Saturday, December 15th.

College Football Bowl Game Schedule: Saturday, December 15

TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV CHANNEL Alcorn State vs. NC A&T 12 p.m. ABC Tulane vs. Louisiana 1:30 p.m. CBS Sports Utah State vs. North Texas 2 p.m. ESPN Arizona State vs. Fresno State 3:30 p.m. ABC Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan 5:30 p.m. ESPN Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State 9 p.m. ESPN

NFL Schedule: Saturday, December 15