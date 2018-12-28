Will Grier NFL Draft Projection: Latest on West Virginia QB’s Stock

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Will Grier put together an impressive 2018 season. So much so, that he’s opted to sit out the team’s bowl game in preparation for the NFL draft. Grier will be a spectator when his teammates take on the Syracuse Orange in the Camping World Bowl on Friday, December 28.

The former Florida Gators quarterback transferred to West Virginia after his freshman season in 2015. He’s since played both the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Mountaineers, posting impressive numbers in the process. Over 22 games over that stretch, Grier completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 7,354 yards and 71 touchdowns. For good measure, he’s also tacked on five rushing touchdowns in two seasons.

Arguably the most impressive aspect of Grier’s game was his ability to avoid turning the ball over. During the 2018 season in which he threw 397 passes and completed 67 percent of them, Grier threw 37 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. He’ll enter the draft as one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects.

We’re going to take a look at the latest on Grier’s NFL draft outlook and projected round he could be selected.

Will Grier’s NFL Draft Stock

Grier had a bit of a rocky start to his collegiate career after he was suspended for one year for violating the NCAA’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. This came prior to his transfer to West Virginia.

His on-field production has drawn strong interest from NFL scouts to this point, though. The talented quarterback threw for 300 or more yards in 19 games with the Mountaineers, which set a school record, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Grier’s play has pushed him up the boards for some draft analysts, while others have remained bullish on him.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper had Grier as the No. 5 overall quarterback (prior to Justin Herbert’s decision to return to school). Walter Football has him listed as the No. 7 overall signal-caller, which points to a potential slide in the draft if that were to stick.

When Will Grier Could Be Drafted

It’s tough to gauge where Grier could realistically come off the board, but he’s drawing interest. Based on what we’ve seen from draft analysts, the outlook is very hit-or-miss. If going off what Kiper and Walter Football have offered, there’s a chance he could be looking at going somewhere on day two.

Specifically, Walter Football cited a range of rounds 2-4 while pointing to his average arm strength, but did cite that the media is pushing him as a first-rounder.

“Multiple team sources who have seen Grier in person say he has just average arm strength and has a hard time driving the ball when he can’t set his feet. Some in the media are pushing Grier as a first-round pick.”

Going along with the point that many are pushing Grier higher up in the draft, the recent NFL Mock Draft by Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News has him going No. 6 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the other side of the spectrum, Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports released a new mock and it doesn’t have Grier going in the first round at all.

