The No. 1 Team Has Never Won the Playoff. Alabama Is Favored to Change That

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will not win yet another championship game under Coach Nick Saban on Monday night if the history of the College Football Playoff is any indication. Granted, the CFP is just in its fifth year, but the No. 1 team entering the semifinals has yet to win the national title.

Oddsmakers clearly don’t care about that statistic as the Tide are 6-point favorites on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com over No. 2 Clemson. The Tide have only covered four of their past 10 games as a favorite of under 7 points at online betting sites.

Are we tired of Alabama-Clemson yet? It’s the fourth straight year they have met in the College Football Playoff and third in the national title game. The Tide lead 2-1 in those meetings after manhandling the Tigers in last season’s semifinals.

Neither starting quarterback from that game should play on January 7 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Clemson’s QB was Kelly Bryant in that game, and he has transferred after losing the starting job to true freshman Trevor Lawrence. Alabama’s QB was Jalen Hurts, and he now backs up Tua Tagovailoa. This will be Hurts’ final game in a Tide uniform as he’s expected to transfer.

Perhaps Heisman voting shouldn’t take place until after the bowls? Tagovailoa was the favorite on the Heisman Trophy odds all season but was passed by Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray when Tua struggled in the SEC title game against Georgia and left with a high-ankle sprain. Tagovailoa looked 100 percent healthy in the CFP semifinal 45-34 win over No. 4 Oklahoma. He had just three incompletions and four touchdown passes in outplaying Murray.

Tua has thrown 41 touchdowns to just four interceptions this season. NFL teams can’t wait to get their hands on him in the 2020 draft.

Lawrence, meanwhile, looked anything like a true freshman in Clemson’s 30-3 rout of Notre Dame in the other semifinal. He completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 327 yards and three touchdowns. Notre Dame’s defense had been very good this season – unlike Oklahoma’s.

The winning quarterback on January 7 could have an early leg up to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy. The winning school will also be the first team since 1897 to win 15 games in a season. Yes, 1897. Saban looks for a seventh national title (one at LSU), which would surpass former Alabama legend Bear Bryant for the most by a coach in FBS history.

