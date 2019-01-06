Amari Cooper’s Rumored Girlfriend Destiny Jones Is Not Nas’ Daughter

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is said to be dating a woman named Destiny Jones. While some news outlets seem to think that Destiny Jones is rapper Nas’ daughter, the two women simply share the same name.

Cooper has kept his relationship fairly private, which means that not much is known about Jones. According to Player Wives, she studied psychiatry at Alabama State University and obtained her degree last year. Outside of her studies, Jones was part of the school’s cheerleading squad, known as the Stingettes. According to Sports Gossip, Jones was with Cooper when he was drafted by the Oakland Raiders back in 2015.

Cooper is active on social media, but it appears that he’s only posted one photo of his girlfriend. The photo, posted back in April 2018, shows Cooper with a woman who looks like Jones. The two are squatting down, both dressed in maroon-hued outfits. While Cooper doesn’t confirm that the woman in the photo is his girlfriend, fans picked up on the message really quick.

“Y’all cute or whatever,” wrote one Instagram user. Others posted heart emojis and seemed to think that the woman in the photo was indeed dating the NFLer. You can check out the photo below.

Cooper captioned the photo with lyrics from J. Cole’s “Photograph,” a song about being in love.

“Damn, I love your sense of humor. You don’t get caught up in rumors. You don’t be talking ’bout who f*ckin’ who. And I notice the way you maneuver. Sexy, but never show too much. All of a sudden, you pop on my line. You could make time stop on a dime. I think you mastered the art of sublime. Your type is harder to find,” J. Cole sings. As you can see, Cooper quoted part of the song’s chorus.

Cooper hasn’t made mention of his girlfriend publicly and it’s unclear if the two are still together.