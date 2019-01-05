Andrew Luck’s Injury Was Complicated in a Snowboarding Accident

Don’t expect Andrew Luck to hit the slopes any time soon after sustaining an injury to his shoulder during a snowboarding accident in 2016. Luck missed all of the 2017 season with a bit of a mysterious shoulder injury.

Heading into the season, the Colts sounded optimisitc that Luck’s rehab was on schedule and most were expecting the Colts quarterback to play. As time went on it became clear that Luck’s shoulder injury was more complicated than it was initially thought.

During the 2018 season, Luck admitted that his shoulder injury was tied to a 2016 snowboarding accident.

“I don’t snowboard anymore,” Luck told NFL.com. “And this was after the initial injury. I went back, rehabbed it with the Colts. I’ve had a bunch of AC sprains, both left and right shoulder, and resolved that issue. But the labrum has been my issue, was my issue, what I worked through, what I got surgery on.”

NFL.com detailed how Luck’s snowboarding accident complicated the quarterback’s recovery.

Luck confirmed that during the winter of 2016 he was in a snowboarding accident in Colorado that left him with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. It was the offseason after the labrum tear against the Titans in 2015, the offseason after he lacerated his kidney on the field. And yes, he still went snowboarding. No, he will not be doing that again.

Luck Has Finally Looked Healthy in 2018

The good news for Colts fans is that Luck finally looked like himself during the 2018 season. After a slow start, Luck helped lead the Colts to the playoffs. Luck threw for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns during the regular season.

Luck has no desire to see more doctors anytime soon, but the experience has taught him to appreciate the journey of playing football once again.

“I’ve seen more doctors than I can count on two hands over the past two or three years, and the consensus — unanimous — is that the AC is not an issue, nor did it have an effect,” Luck explained to NFL.com. “The labrum is an issue…It made me realize I love football and I love playing it. I love my teammates. It stinks when you can’t do something. I do think I’ve gained a different appreciation. I’m much happier playing it than I was. … I was very emotional before the first preseason game. I’ll try to keep it in check, but I’ve also learned it’s important to just let things go and let it happen. I know I’ll be excited. I know that.”

According to ESPN, Luck spent six weeks in the Netherlands after his shoulder surgery trying to get the best treatment possible to get back on the football field. Luck’s peers have taken notice at just what the Colts quarterback has accomplished this season.

“Understanding what he’s overcome. I don’t think anybody understands the significance of a throwing-shoulder injury for an NFL quarterback,” Saints quarterback Drew Brees told ESPN.com. “Not just coming from that. But then continuing to strengthen it, gain confidence in it. It’s not like you’re sitting back there on 7-on-7. You’re getting hit. I’ve always admired his toughness and his ability to overcome odds and tough circumstances and tough situations and play through a lot.”

