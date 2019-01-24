Anthony Davis Injury Update: Timeline for Return Remains in Question

Evaluating timelines of a potential return from injury for professional athletes can be a tough task, and NBA fans are quickly finding that out with Anthony Davis. The New Orleans Pelicans star forward suffered a finger injury and was initially expected to miss as much as a month of action.

The original report came from The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Stadium, as he cited concern of a fracture which agent Rich Paul said could sideline Davis for two to four weeks. While that was the worst-case scenario, things shifted shortly after.

Just hours after the initial report, it came out that Davis had indeed suffered a volar plate avulsion fracture in his left index finger, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The analyst proceeded to cite a comment from Paul, who said specialists believe Davis could return as early as next week.

After conferring with a specialists, Pelicans star Anthony Davis could return as soon as next week with finger injury and will be re-evaluated again on Friday, agent Rich Paul tells ESPN. “It’s a better outcome than we originally feared," Paul says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2019

The Pelicans big man will be re-evaluated on Friday, but from the sound of it, there was a positive feeling about Davis returning sooner than later at the time. Apparently, head coach Alvin Gentry wasn’t fully ready to hop on board with the one-week timeline, though.

Alvin Gentry’s Comments on Anthony Davis Injury

While Davis’ agent certainly has a good idea of when he could return to action, it doesn’t sound as though Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry is entirely sold on the timeline. There’s a good chance Gentry was doing his best to keep things realistic or possibly not rush Davis back.

As NBA reporter Les East cited, the coach did say the timetable remains 1-2 weeks for Davis, although he didn’t pull back on the four-week estimation. Per East, Gentry still admitted the injury could leave the 25-year-old out for “as much as four weeks.”

To be clear, all this really means is that there’s nothing set in stone for when Davis could step foot back on the floor. There’s a good chance we’ll get clarification on Friday when he’s re-evaluated, but as things stand, a timeline of roughly one to four weeks looks to be the consensus.

Dominant 2018-19 Campaign by Anthony Davis

While Davis’ future remains up in the air, one thing that’s obvious is how dominant he’s been this season, and the numbers prove that. The former No. 1 overall pick is having the best season of his career while playing the most minutes (37.0) per game.

Through 41 games, Davis has averaged 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists, all of which mark career bests. He’s also tallied 2.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game and has knocked down 50.8 percent of his attempts from the field. Essentially, Davis is playing the best basketball of his career, and the fact he’s only getting better is scary for the rest of the league.

The final stretch of the year will be a big one for the Pelicans, as the front office proving they can put pieces around Davis to build a contender could ultimately decide his future. Time will tell, but regardless of how the things go, the trade rumors are unlikely to cool off.

