Anthony Davis Trade Odds Feature Lakers, Celtics Among Favorites

The hammer dropped Monday when it came to Anthony Davis’ future with the New Orleans Pelicans. Barring a drastic change of heart, the 25-year-old star will not sign a long-term contract extension with his current team. The news came from ESPN’s Adrian Wojarnowski, who reported that Davis’ agent first revealed the news, along with a trade request for the forward.

What lies ahead for both Davis and the Pelicans is the big question. There’s no doubt the team will land a huge haul for Davis, and the offers are bound to come from all directions.

“Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship,” Paul told ESPN. “Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that’s the reason for informing them of this decision now. That’s in the best interests of both Anthony’s and the organization’s future.”

Shortly after the news was made public, multiple potential landing spots and trade destinations began picking up steam. But the odds still point to the Los Angeles Lakers, which we found out Monday afternoon.

Anthony Davis Trade Odds Point to Lakers & Celtics

*Note: Bet is on where Davis will begin playing next NBA season (2019-20).Odds were originally revealed by Bet Online, courtesy of Mason Media Consulting.

Los Angeles Lakers +125 (5/4)

Boston Celtics +300 (3/1)

New York Knicks +550 (11/2)

Philadelphia 76ers +700 (7/1)

New Orleans Pelicans +900 (9/1)

Houston Rockets +1200 (12/1)

Toronto Raptors +1400 (14/1)

Oklahoma City Thunder +1400 (14/1)

San Antonio Spurs +1600 (16/1)

Golden State Warriors +1600 (16/1)

It’s interesting to see the Pelicans listed behind only four teams currently, as that points to the potential for Davis to have a change of heart. While that’s unlikely, oddsmakers believe that the Lakers, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers are among the most likely landing spots.

While the Celtics could put together arguably the strongest package of the bunch, they can’t swing a deal for Davis until July 1. This stems from the fact that both he and Kyrie Irving’s contracts are under the designated rookie exception, so they can’t be on the same roster together currently.

Lakers, Celtics & Sixers Can Create Top Packages

While the Knicks remain as an intriguing option, there’s no denying that the Lakers and Celtics will be at the forefront of trade talks. And for the time being, Boston has to sit back and wait until the offseason, assuming Davis is still available at that point. Even putting that aside, these two teams have the best mixture of young players and assets to make an appealing offer.

Beyond that, the Sixers could be a team to watch if they consider moving Jimmy Butler just months after previously acquiring him. It’s a lot to sort through at this point, but Philly has the ability to shake the landscape of the Eastern Conference with a deal. Whether or not Elton Brand would toss in the towel on the Butler experiment and move in another direction remains as the big question.

