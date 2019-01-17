6 Best Dart Flights: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

Our Review

A Standard-shaped dart flight is one of the most popular and biggest type available. They are great for beginners or those who use heavier darts as they allow will keep your dart aloft on lighter or "lob" throws.

If you find the flight of your dart pointing toward the ground when sticking into the board, you might want to go with a standard size as a larger flight will help the dart shaft to lift upwards to get that wanted and more effective downward angle.

Ruthless dart flights are some of the best and effective ones on the market today. They are extra strong (100 micron) and are perfect for steel or soft tip darts. This particular model comes in 10 sets (30 total flights).

If you're looking for an alternative color, check out the Ruthless Mixed Color Clear Panel Flights, which comes in 5 random color sets (15 total flights).