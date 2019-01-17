6 Best Dart Flights: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

Choosing the correct dart flight can make a huge difference in your game. There a number of different shapes and textures, most of which will be discussed below.
So what are the best dart flights? Well, we have come up a list to help you figure out what’s best for you. A simple rule of thumb is this: larger flights (Standard, Vortex) work best with heavier darts with longer shafts or for those who don’t throw as hard. Smaller flights (Kite, Slim) are best compatible with lighter darts with shorter shafts or for those who thrower harder, while looking for less trajectory.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ruthless Standard Darts Flights R4X, 10 Sets
Our Review
A Standard-shaped dart flight is one of the most popular and biggest type available. They are great for beginners or those who use heavier darts as they allow will keep your dart aloft on lighter or "lob" throws.
If you find the flight of your dart pointing toward the ground when sticking into the board, you might want to go with a standard size as a larger flight will help the dart shaft to lift upwards to get that wanted and more effective downward angle.
Ruthless dart flights are some of the best and effective ones on the market today. They are extra strong (100 micron) and are perfect for steel or soft tip darts. This particular model comes in 10 sets (30 total flights).
If you're looking for an alternative color, check out the Ruthless Mixed Color Clear Panel Flights, which comes in 5 random color sets (15 total flights).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Harrows Retina X Mixed Color Kite Dart Flights, 10 Sets
Our Review
Kite style is one of the most popular dart shape choices because it helps you get maximum control of the dart and aids in getting close groupings. They are probably best suited for a player with some experience or for those who use lighter, shorter darts. Those who like less trajectory will also find kite style flights useful.
These from Harrows are smooth in texture with extra strong 100 micron to maximize durability and come in a set of 10 different vibrant colors, including White, Black, Orange, Green, Blue, Purple, Yellow, and more.
But when you can get 10 sets of a high quality product for under $13, you're getting a very good bargain on some of the best dart flights available today.
If you like Harrows, but are looking for a different design, take a look at the Rapid X Mixed Color Kite Flights, which also come in 10 sets (30 flights total).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Harrows Sonic Mixed Color Pear Dart Flights, 10 Sets
Our Review
The teardrop, or pear, shape are best suited for more advanced players who want maximum lift on their throws. The smaller size of the pear flights also help with accuracy and better grouping for those who throw harder with lighter darts.
These particular sets are the Harrows Sonic Mixed Color Flights. They are extra strong and durable at 100 micron and feature a smooth texture. You get 30 total random color flights with the purchase.
See more Pear Dart Flights at Amazon for other choices.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pentathlon Slim Dart Flights, 5 Sets
Our Review
If you're a fan of lighter darts, then a slim flight might be the best choice for you. They are also ideal for those who want a flatter trajectory for straighter throws. If you "lob" your throws, the slim style probably aren't the best dart flights for you.
These particular slim flights from Pentathlon are smooth and durable (100 micron) and are good for both steel and soft tip darts. You'll receive 5 sets (15 flights) of randomly colored darts.
Check out all styles of Slim Dart Flights at Amazon for more options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Vortex Dart Flights, 5 Sets
Our Review
A less common shape is the Vortex Flight, which has a feather-like design. They are similar to Standard size in that they are larger and promote extra lift in the shaft for those who use heavier darts or don't throw as hard.
They are durable (100 micron) and have a smooth construction, and with this particular purchase, you'll get 5 sets of Harrows flights (15 total) of randomly selected color schemes.
For a different option, take a look at the Ruthless Mini Vortex Flights.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dimplex Trim Standard Dart Flights
Our Review
Let's talk about a type of flights with a different texture -- the Dimplex. These aren't smooth like the ones talked about earlier, but rather feature a coarse, "dimpled" texture. What these textured flights do are drag through the air more heavily thanks to the larger surface and aerodynamic design.
These Dimplex dart flights come in the Standard size, so they are best suited with heavier, longer darts. You'll receive 5 sets (15 total flights) of randomly selected colors.
If you like the style, but in a different shape, learn about the PerfectDarts Mixed Color Pear Dimplex Dart Flights.