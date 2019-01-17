Carmelo Anthony Joining Cavaliers Would ‘Add Talent,’ Says Writer

Carmelo joining the Cleveland Cavaliers is intruiguing.
Just ask Cleveland Cavaliers report, Quentin Albertie.
“The easiest solution has still been simple,” wrote Albertie in a recent article via Clutch Points.
“The Cavs need to add more talent.”
The Cavs are not the same that they were last season mainly because LeBron left the Cavaliers for a second time and signed a four-year, $153.3 million contract in July.
The Cavaliers are still looking for a team to roll the dice on a J.R. Smith trade.
Smith has been away from the Cavs since he accused the team of tanking in an interview with The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd.
“I don’t think the goal is to win,” Smith told Lloyd.
Under one circumstance: Carmelo Anthony might have to be traded, according to Cleveland-based writer, Sam Amico.
“But I’m telling you, the Rockets are the only team that’s slightly interested in Smith. They would do the trade if you took back Carmelo as part of the package. At the very least, they would think long and hard about it. Knowing that, I think it’s a call the Cavs have to make. They MUST find a way to trade J.R. He isn’t taking a buyout. Forget it. Not happening.”
Carmelo Anthony has not played NBA basketball since November.
A ten-time NBA All-Star, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets this summer after clearing waivers in a trade that shipped him from the Oklahoma City Thunder the Atlanta Hawks.
The third overall pick in the 2003 draft, Anthony’s last appearance with the Houston Rockets came in a blowout loss to Oklahoma City on Nov. 8 when he had two points and five rebounds.