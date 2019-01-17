Carmelo Anthony Joining Cavaliers Would ‘Add Talent,’ Says Writer

Carmelo joining the Cleveland Cavaliers is intruiguing.

Just ask Cleveland Cavaliers report, Quentin Albertie.

“The easiest solution has still been simple,” wrote Albertie in a recent article via Clutch Points.

“The Cavs need to add more talent.”

The Cavs are not the same that they were last season mainly because LeBron left the Cavaliers for a second time and signed a four-year, $153.3 million contract in July.

James is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 34.6 minutes per game this season and currently out of action with a groin inury.

The Cavaliers are still looking for a team to roll the dice on a J.R. Smith trade.

Smith has been away from the Cavs since he accused the team of tanking in an interview with The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd.

“I don’t think the goal is to win,” Smith told Lloyd.

“The goal isn’t to go out there and try to get as many wins as you can. I think the goal is to develop and lose to get lottery picks. I think that was always the plan.” Guess what? The team that the Cavs are apparently interested in sending Smith to is: the Houston Rockets.

Under one circumstance: Carmelo Anthony might have to be traded, according to Cleveland-based writer, Sam Amico.

“I’m fine if you don’t want Carmelo under any circumstance,” says writer, Sam Amico.

“But I’m telling you, the Rockets are the only team that’s slightly interested in Smith. They would do the trade if you took back Carmelo as part of the package. At the very least, they would think long and hard about it. Knowing that, I think it’s a call the Cavs have to make. They MUST find a way to trade J.R. He isn’t taking a buyout. Forget it. Not happening.”

Carmelo Anthony has not played NBA basketball since November.

A ten-time NBA All-Star, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets this summer after clearing waivers in a trade that shipped him from the Oklahoma City Thunder the Atlanta Hawks.

The third overall pick in the 2003 draft, Anthony’s last appearance with the Houston Rockets came in a blowout loss to Oklahoma City on Nov. 8 when he had two points and five rebounds.

With Melo still under contract with the Houston Rockets, he’ll either be bought out or traded. Where does Melo go? “He can still contribute,” ESPN NBA analyst, Jalen Rose told TMZ.

https://youtu.be/mEm8VFlgU30

Thomas played with Anthony during his Knicks days and says that Melo has a lot left in the tank. “He’s a great player, he’s a great teammate, most importantly he’s a great human being and he’s always been a great advocate for the NBA as a brand,” he said. “So I just want him to get back on a team and play the sport he loves that’s paved a way for him and his family, and he just loves to play basketball, so I really want him back on a team.” Wherever Anthony ends up, it seems to come down to whether he wants to start or come off the bench. comes down to thing: “He’s definitely good enough to be a NBA starter,” NBA insider, Chris Sheridan tells Scoop B Radio. As for J.R. Smith? He simply does not want to play for a tanking team and at age 33, he has no interest in playing for a franchise that has different priorities from his. “Not if the goal isn’t to compete, to win,” he told The Athletic. Smith seems to be looking for a new start. Smith’s brother, Chris told the Scoop B Radio Podcast that his brother is misunderstood. J.R. Smith, a native of New Jersey enjoyed his time both on and off the court when he was a member of the New York Knicks, a few years ago. Some criticized Smith for partying a little too much and not focusing on the game of basketball, something his brother, Chris refutes. “It’s evident in New York everybody hangs out and parties,” Chris Smith told the Scoop B Radio Podcast. “If the media portrays you in one way, people will take it and run with it. So that only leaves people who are not in your life to believe that they are in your life.” Sounds like Smith and Anthony, both former Knicks teammates, could both use a change of scenery.

Carmelo Anthony joining the Cleveland Cavaliers would add talent says Cavs writer, Quentin Albertie. Heavy.com's Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson breaks it down.