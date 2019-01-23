Carmelo Anthony Trade: Odds Point to Lakers, Sixers Also Top Option

The Houston Rockets finally found a taker for veteran forward Carmelo Anthony, as they struck a deal to send him to the Chicago Bulls. Almost immediately after the deal was finished, it became apparent that Anthony’s new team had no interest in getting him in the rotation. Instead, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the plan was to either trade the 34-year-old forward or wait until closer to the trade deadline to waive him.

Following this news coming to light, speculation began to run wild on where Anthony could land, but the Los Angeles Lakers continuously have come up in conversations. It seems the oddsmakers believe there’s a reason for that, as the odds on Anthony’s next home were revealed Wednesday.

Let’s dive deeper into the former All-Star’s future outlook, as well as the list of teams and the odds on where he’ll play next.

Carmelo Anthony’s Odds for Next NBA Team

*Note: Odds courtesy of Bovada, posted via Odds Shark.

Los Angeles Lakers -200

Portland Trail Blazers +450

Miami Heat +500

Philadelphia 76ers +600

Detroit Pistons +900

San Antonio Spurs +900

Washington Wizards +2000

It’s not surprising to see the Lakers as the favorites, but they have the edge by a pretty wide margin here. The report shortly after Anthony’s trade to the Bulls by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski only added to the speculation of a future pairing with close friend Lebron James.

“Sources: The Lakers maintain interest in Anthony, but do not want to waive a guaranteed player to create a roster spot for him, league sources tell ESPN. If a roster spot eventually opens with LA, yes, the Lakers are a possible destination for Anthony.” Wojnarowski tweeted.

The Lakers have remained at the forefront of the conversation surrounding Anthony’s future, and that seems unlikely to change. But multiple teams, specifically including the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers have also been linked as potential landing spots.

Carmelo Anthony’s Fit With Sixers

There’s no denying that the Sixers have a need for depth on their roster at this point. Following the Jimmy Butler trade, they thinned out an already-light roster which has dealt with multiple injuries this year. Markelle Fultz remains sidelined and there’s no exact timeframe for his return, while rookie Zhaire Smith seems likely to return to the floor soon, but his potential impact is a question mark.

One key issue with the Anthony-Sixers pairing is how it would work on the court. The former All-Star has seen his numbers decline in each of the past two seasons with his shot not finding the bottom of the basket all that often. He shot 40.5 percent from the field in his 10 games with the Rockets this year while averaging a career-worst 13.4 points per game.

With Philadelphia already having Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons, along with sharpshooter JJ Redick, that leaves very few touches/shots to be had elsewhere. Anthony would be playing a major reserve role in the Sixers offense, and that doesn’t seem to fit his style.

