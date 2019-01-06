Carson Wentz’s Injury: What Happened to Eagles QB?

Carson Wentz is not expected to return this season regardless of how far Philadelphia is able to advance in the playoffs. Wentz is continuing to recover from a back injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Wentz is not expected to play again this season.

“#Eagles QB Carson Wentz is not expected to play in the playoffs, but he’ll have a scan after the regular season to see if he’s got a shot… meanwhile Philly has options for Nick Foles this offseason,” Rapoport tweeted.

According to 247 Sports, Wentz has a spinal compression injury. ESPN reported in December that Wentz had a stress fracture that could take three months to heal. As of now, it does not appear that Wentz’s injury will require surgery. Doug Pederson has declined to go into detail about Wentz’s injury but has shared a brief overview of his status.

“There were no symptoms,” Pederson said in December per ESPN. “He was 100 percent, he practiced. He was not on the injury report for this. So yeah, I had no issue with that…The fact that he doesn’t need surgery on this is the best news that you could possibly have on anybody that has a stress fracture or a stress injury in this case. As long as we take the proper steps to make sure that all our players are 100 percent, then [there’s no concern].”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport Reported the Eagles Are Likely to Explore Trading Nick Foles This Offseason

Nick Foles is expected to lead the Eagles offense for as long as their 2019 NFL playoff run lasts. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Philadelphia will explore their trade options for Foles this offseason.

Whenever it’s over for the Eagles, they will have to address how they are going to move on from Foles and hand the ball back to franchise QB Carson Wentz. And while they have yet to fully dig into the mechanism they’ll use — do they exercise Foles’ $20 million option or franchise-tag him — one aspect is relatively clear. The Eagles are expected to have a quality trade market for Foles, sources say. The former Super Bowl MVP, who picked up where he left off this year by improbably leading his team to the playoffs again, is expected to be the top QB available in a year with few free-agent options and even fewer highly drafted options.

Wentz Has Yet to Return to Practice

According to Rotoworld, Wentz has yet to return to practice. While Wentz is unlikely to play again this season, his injury does not appear to be as serious as the ACL injury that sidelined him for the beginning of the 2018 season.

The Eagles opted not to trade Foles last season, and Wentz’s injury likely played a role in that decision. With Wentz expected to be back to full strength after a few months rest, it will be interesting to see how Philly handles Foles’ trade interest this offseason.

