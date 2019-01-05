Ciara & Russell Wilson Aim to ‘Level Up’ With More Date Nights in 2019

Russell Wilson and wife, Ciara, are in a happy marriage, but that is not stopping the power couple from setting a few goals for 2019. Ciara told People that the Wilson family are “leveling up our love” for 2019.

“Russ and I always like to have the conversations and reflect on our years in general, whether it’s what we’ve done individually, but also together and how we can keep on leveling up our love,” Ciara explained to People. “We’re definitely going to chat about those ideas.”

The couple stays busy with their successful careers along with raising two children. Russell and Ciara welcomed their daughter, Sienna, into the world in 2017. Ciara has a son, Future, from a previous relationship, but Wilson remains heavily involved in his life as well. Ciara bragged about Future’s role as a big brother to Sienna.

“He’s so loving,” Ciara told People. “When they FaceTime each other, both of them smile in ways that I’ve never seen when we make them smile.”

With their crazy schedules combined with raising a family, Ciara admits spending time together can be challenging. One of the couple’s goals for 2019 is to prioritize date night.

“I can definitely say more date nights,” Ciara noted to People. “That’s the one thing that we’ve been working on because we always have a tradition of date nights on Fridays since that falls in perfect place for his schedule when he’s in season. We’ve been able to add some more date nights in the mix and that’s been really fun, so I think in 2019 we’re gonna level up the date nights and add some more to the mix as much as we can, especially with our schedules always moving.”

Ciara Recently Performed at Halftime of the Seahawks-Vikings Monday Night Football Game

Both Wilson and Ciara had the same work night for Monday Night Football earlier this season. Ciara performed “Level Up” at halftime of the Seahawks and Vikings matchup on ESPN.

“So much fun rocking for tonight’s Halftime Show! Proud of My Baby @DangeRussWilson and the boys for the W! #GoHawks,” Ciara posted on Instagram after the performance.

It was a good night for the family as Wilson and the Seahawks also got a win.

Ciara Noted that Wilson’s “Hard Work, Consistency and Dedication Motivates Me”

Leading up to the Seahawks-Cowboys playoff game, Ciara praised Wilson after posting a photo of the couple on Instagram.

“Love you baby. I’m so proud of you @DangeRussWilson. Your hard work, consistency, and dedication motivates me. No matter what, you’re always a winner to me! #Playoffbound #GoHawks,” Ciara posted on Instagram.

Wilson believes having a family has helped his play on the field.

“More than anything, when you have your own family and in continues to grow, it’s a special thing,” Wilson told the Seattle PI in 2017. “I don’t just play for my family that I’ve had before, but also my new family. Just playing for the little ones, playing for Ciara too and playing for my teammates and trying to do everything that I can to be the best that I possibly can be. I’m truly grateful every day to get to come home and it puts a smile on my face every time”

