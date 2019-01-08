Clemson Tigers Football National Champions Gear 2018-19

Advantage: Clemson.
Behind the arm of freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a stingy defense, the Tigers are the 2019 College Football Playoff National Champions after blowing out Alabama, two years after taking down the Crimson Tide in the title game.
And thanks to online sports apparel retailers Fanatics and FansEdge, you can get the newest Clemson CFP National Champions gear. Grab a T-shirt, hoodie or hat to celebrate the Tigers’ latest milestone on the gridiron.
Browse the entire Clemson Tigers Football Team Store at Fanatics.
In addition to the brand new College Football Playoff gear, the sites have hundreds of Clemson items for men, women and children in all sports. Whether you’re in the market for a jersey, hoodie, shirt, hat or collectible, you’ll be certain to find what you’re looking for. And all of the products on Fanatics and FansEdge are officially licensed by the NCAA.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Clemson Tigers Nike College Football Playoff 2018 National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt
Our Review
Get the shirt the Tigers players were wearing on the field after the win with the College Football Playoff 2018 National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt.
Made by Nike, the shirt is made of 100 percent ring-spun cotton and features screen print graphics and a crew neck.
This shirt is also available in men's long sleeve sizes, women's short sleeve sizes, and youth short sleeve sizes.
Check out all the Clemson Tigers Football Shirts at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Clemson Tigers Nike College Football Playoff 2018 National Champions Locker Room Adjustable Hat
Our Review
Let everyone know who you were pulling for this college football season with the Clemson Tigers 2018 National Champions Locker Room Adjustable Hat.
Made by Nike, the hat is made of 100 percent polyester and feartures a structured fit, mid crown, curved bill, and embroidered graphics. It has a snapback so it's one size fits most.
Looking for a different style? Browse all the Clemson Tigers Football Hats at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Clemson Tigers Nike College Football Playoff 2018 National Champions Locker Room Pullover Hoodie
Our Review
Keep warm this football offseason with the Clemson Tigers Nike College Football Playoff 2018 National Champions Locker Room Pullover Hoodie.
Made of 81 percent cotton and 19 percent polyester, the sweatshirt features a hood with drawstrings, a front pouch pocket, and screen print graphics.
Take a look at all the Clemson Tigers Football Sweatshirts and Pullovers at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Clemson Tigers Fanatics Branded College Football Playoff 2018 National Champions Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket
Our Review
Show off your team pride in style with the Clemson Tigers Fanatics Branded College Football Playoff 2018 National Champions Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the pullover features heat-sealed graphics and a tagless collar for added comfort. It's machine washable and great for moderate temperatures.
Check out more Clemson Tigers Football Jackets for men and women at Fanatics for other options.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Clemson Tigers Fanatics Branded College Football Playoff 2018 National Champions Hitch Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Our Review
Show off your team pride all offseason in the Clemson Tigers Fanatics Branded College Football Playoff 2018 National Champions Hitch Long Sleeve T-Shirt.
The Orange shirt, which is made of 100 percent cotton, has a crew neck and screen print graphics, including all three seasons the Tigers have won the National Championship -- 1981, 2016, and 2018.
You can get this shirt in men's short sleeve sizes, too.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Clemson Tigers Antigua College Football Playoff 2018 National Champions Engage Polo
Our Review
Head into the offseason in style with the Clemson Tigers Antigua College Football Playoff 2018 National Champions Engage Polo.
The Orange polo is made of 100 percent polyester and is highlighted by Antigua's Desert Dry technology, which wicks away moisture and reduces body temperature to keep you comfortable and cool. Other features include a cut and sew cuff, an Antigua patch on the right sleeve, and a self-fabric collar.
Looking for a different style? Check out all the Clemson Tigers Football Polos at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Clemson Tigers Women’s College Football Playoff 2018 National Champions Henley Tank Top
Our Review
Be ready to celebrate all summer long in the Clemson Tigers Women's College Football Playoff 2018 National Champions Henley Tank Top.
The tri-blend construction (50 percent Polyester/38 percent Cotton/12 percent Rayon) Heather Black tank has four buttons along the front, rib knit collar, tagless collar, screen print graphics, and sewn-on brand tag near the hem.
Browse the entire women's collection of Clemson Tigers Football gear at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Clemson Tigers Sparo College Football Playoff 2018 National Champions Chrome License Plate Frame
Our Review
Show off your team pride wherever you go with the Clemson Tigers Sparo College Football Playoff 2018 National Champions Chrome License Plate Frame.
Made of 100 percent metal, it will fit on most standard plates. It measures approximately 12 inches by 6 inches and is officially licensed. Note: it does not come with screws.
Need more stuff for you vehicle? Check out all the Clemson Tigers Auto Accessories at Fanatics.